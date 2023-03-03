'People have had enough': Anger sparked by West Cork gorse fires 'still simmering' 

Campaigner said the sense of anger was palpable in the aftermath of the blaze
'People have had enough': Anger sparked by West Cork gorse fires 'still simmering' 

The aftermath of the fire that engulfed Mount Gabriel in West Cork last week. Picture: Andrew Harris

Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 19:30
Pádraig Hoare

The terrifying blaze that engulfed parts of West Cork's landscape last week failed to deter others from setting the landscape alight, with reports of more fires up to midweek, causing huge anger in the region.

Some outdoor workers, such as those in construction, were told it was too unsafe to go onsite in the aftermath of the fires, losing out on a day's pay on Monday after firefighters spent all night putting out blazes that threatened to veer out of control.

West Cork resident Rory Jackson, who started the Stop Gorse Fires page on Facebook 13 years ago, said the sense of anger was palpable in the aftermath and has not subsided.

Mr Jackson, who is set to run as a Green in next year's local elections, said that although there was no surprise locally at the burning in the run-up to the March 1 deadline, the scale of the destruction caught people off guard.

Section 40 of the Wildlife Acts 1976 prohibits the cutting, grubbing, burning, or destruction of vegetation, with certain strict exemptions, from March 1 to August 31. 

Almost every year, burning intensifies in the run-up to the March deadline as landowners squeeze the timeline to control excess vegetation — spiking incidents such as those seen in West Cork, Kerry, and throughout the country, at the weekend.

The gorse fire on Mount Gabriel: The scale of the destruction caught people off guard, campaigner Rory Jackson said. Picture: Cllr Caroline Cronin
The gorse fire on Mount Gabriel: The scale of the destruction caught people off guard, campaigner Rory Jackson said. Picture: Cllr Caroline Cronin

Mr Jackson said: "The weekend wasn't the last of it. People emerged to sooty cars and the smell of smoke until Wednesday, March 1, so the Mount Gabriel incident didn't even put an end to it. 

The anger this time, however, is palpable. People have had enough.

"The Stop Gorse Fires page on Facebook gained lots of new followers in the aftermath. It's amazing to think after tracking them online for 13 years that we are still talking about the same issue every year. 

"Whether this time is a landmark moment remains to be seen, but I haven't seen such depth of feeling on it before. People want their political leaders to have the courage to act on it and stop this madness."

He said most farmers wanted to work in an environmentally-friendly way, adding it was a "very small minority" of landowners acting irresponsibly. 

Bringing farmers onboard to repurpose land would be a win-win for all, he said, eliminating needless environmentally poisonous burning and contributing to the so-called "just transition", where communities relying on traditional and legacy industries are assisted in the transfer over to less carbon-intensive methods.

The Department of Housing said earlier this week that the National Parks and Wildlife Service, which falls under its remit, "is working to review, consolidate and modernise the Wildlife Act and the Birds and Habitats Regulations".

A spokesperson said: "These are a multi-year projects, which will include public consultation, and both are at planning phase. The updates will be wide-ranging but will have a particular focus on deterrence and on improving the enforceability of wildlife laws."

Read More

Who is responsible for our 'scorched earth' policy?

More in this section

Tony Buckley of Kanturk 8/9/2014 Ex-Munster and Ireland player Tony Buckley to sue rugby governing bodies
Male pedestrian, 60s, dies following collision in Midleton  Male pedestrian, 60s, dies following collision in Midleton 
Gardaí probe armed attack on transgender woman in Cork Gardaí probe armed attack on transgender woman in Cork
Gorse FiresPlace: West CorkPerson: Rory JacksonOrganisation: National Parks and Wildlife Service
<p>Last August, the FAI launched a campaign in association with the ISRS, to promote respect for referees, and which highlighted the range of sanctions available to punish misconduct against a match official. File picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Soccer referees withdraw from officiating at Carrigaline club over 'abuse and threats'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd