West Cork gorse fire 'completely irresponsible' if set deliberately

Mount Gabriel near the village of Schull on the Mizen Peninsula in County Cork is ablaze tonight
The gorse fire on Mount Gabriel in West Cork tonight. Picture: Twitter

Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 22:37
Pádraig Hoare

One of West Cork's most recognisable natural landmarks was ablaze this evening in scenes that have been described as "completely irresponsible" if started deliberately, as has been speculated.

Frightening images emerged online of Mount Gabriel on the Mizen Peninsula near Schull being enveloped in fire, with witnesses describing a number of blazes occurring at the same time.

Shocked onlookers lamented the scarring of one of West Cork's areas of natural beauty, with fires beginning before dark and continuing on long into the evening.

A number of firefighters from various stations are believed to have attended the scene as they worked to contain the blaze. It is believed that no homes or buildings locally were in immediate danger as the firefighters risked their own safety to quell the spread of the inferno.

West Cork TD and Fianna Fáil spokesperson on environment, climate action, and biodiversity, Christopher O'Sullivan, said that if the fires were started intentionally, it was "completely irresponsible". He said: 

County fire services are completely stretched as it is in responding to incidents. When they have to put themselves at risk dealing with hillside fires, it means they can't respond to other emergencies. 

"The strong winds were forecast, it was always going to be an issue," he said.

Gorse fire burning will be illegal from the middle of this week.

According to the Government, the burning of vegetation is controlled by the Wildlife Acts. 

It is an offence under Section 40 of the Wildlife Act 1976 to burn from March 1 to August 31 in any year, any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said this month that individuals found to burn vegetation within that prohibited period are liable to prosecution by gardaí or by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

"Farmers wishing to burn in the legal period are entitled to do so provided, however they should follow prescribed burning guidance issued by my Department and act responsibly where the use of fire is concerned.

"Landowners intending to burn must notify gardaí between seven and 35 days in advance of burning and are also required to notify the Fire service on the day of burning before burning commences, and afterwards when all fires have been fully extinguished," he said.

Youghal bids to install famous schooner as tourist attraction

