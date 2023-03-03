Soccer referees withdraw from officiating at Carrigaline club over 'abuse and threats'

Soccer referees have been withdrawn from all home games at a Cork club after a referee at a youth match was allegedly subjected to verbal abuse and “threats to his safety and life” from the pitch and sideline.

The abuse came from attendees including players and spectators during the game at Carrigaline United’s grounds at Ballea Park, the Irish Soccer Referees’ Society (ISRS) claimed. The referee abandoned the match and was forced to retreat to the safety of a dressing room, the society said.

The committee of the Cork branch of the ISRS has now ordered its members not to officiate at any Carrigaline Utd home games after what it described as “a serious incident”. The management committee of Carrigaline Utd AFC declined to comment in a public forum while it conducts its own internal investigation.

The ISRS declined to comment on the specific detail of the incident while the Cork Youth League and others are investigating the matter but it issued the instruction to its members in an open letter which was posted on its website on Thursday night.

It said it felt it had to act immediately in the best interests of all of its members. It said that one of its members was subjected to the abuse while officiating at a youth match involving a Carrigaline team at Ballea Park on Saturday February 25.

“Our colleague, in the performance of this role of officiating the match, was subjected to criticism, verbal abuse and threats to his safety and life... which resulted in the abandonment [of] the match and the referee running to seek refuge in the changing room behind a locked door,” it said.

“Since this incident we have met as a committee and we are aware the Cork Youth League have met to discuss it.

No contact has been received from Carrigaline United since to discuss it or to inquire about the wellbeing of our colleague who had to endure this intolerable treatment.

“We feel we have to act immediately to protect the wellbeing and safety of our members from any and all future incidents, and also to put all other clubs on notice that this treatment and abuse [of] match officials - at all age groups in all levels of grassroots football - by players, coaches, officials and spectators is totally unacceptable.

“As a result, we have decided to issue a directive to our members in all leagues in Cork. All members of the ISRS Cork Branch are not to officiate Carrigaline United matches at Ballea Park, in all leagues and competitions until further notice.”

Last November, hundreds of soccer referees in Dublin threatened to withdraw their services for two weeks following an escalation of abuse at matches. They later cancelled the strike threat after talks with the FAI.

Last August, the FAI launched a campaign in association with the ISRS, to promote respect for referees, and which highlighted the range of sanctions available to punish misconduct against a match official.

The current disciplinary regulations include bans of up to 36 months for misconduct against a match official, and newer sanctions that allow referees to send players or coaches who persist in using foul and abusive language off the field.

Clubs with a player, team and/or an official found to be in continuous and persistent breach of the regulations can face direct disciplinary sanctions.