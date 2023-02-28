Fire-damaged Cobh house sells for €44k over asking price after online auction

A dilapidated Cork home severely damaged in a fire in 2021 has sold for €44,000 above its initial asking price via an auction on an online bidding platform.

No 48 Gardiners Walk in Cobh was put on the market with an asking price of €150,000 on January 24.

Pictures of the property on Daft.ie show a four-bedroom home gutted by fire. Some of the house's front windows are boarded up, and most of its interior walls and fixtures have been badly burned and blackened by smoke.

On February 16, the house was auctioned on Youbid.ie, a digital portal for live online property auctions.

Amid a quick succession of bids from six different parties, the 158sqm home's price had jumped up to €194,000 before the auction concluded some 90 minutes later.

Youbid associate director Brigid Downes said online auctions were beneficial for buyers in that they can see how the bidding on their desired property unfolds before deciding to make an offer themselves.

She said that No 48 Gardiners Walk was one of a number of properties auctioned by the platform that day.

“We had a variety of properties on offer at our latest auction, from homes in prime rural locations to fixer-uppers, to commercial premises, and there was great deal of interest,” she said.

Another property in need of significant refurbishment — a three-bedroom, home in the townland of Lissahane near Listowel, Co Kerry — also sold for well above its asking price after a similar bidding battle between two prospective buyers.

The original €66,000 asking price rose to €85,000 just two minutes after the online auction began.