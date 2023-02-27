Cork school pupils deemed ineligible for transport scheme to get new bus  

A bus is being provided for up to 50 pupils of a Cork school who were not deemed eligible for the school transport scheme when the school was relocated earlier this year.

The Douglas Rochestown Educate Together National School opened at its new premises on Carr’s Hill on January 23, after previously being located in Garryduff.

Following the move, up to 50 pupils — from the Mount Oval, Fort Hill, and Broadale areas — cannot get a place on school transport for the new location for the new location, even though they are further away than the required 3.2km limit.

Sinn Féin education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire raised the issue recently with Education Minister Norma Foley during a sitting of the select committee on education and skills.

Mr Ó Laoghaire said a diagram used by the Department of Education and Bus Éireann for the school shows “a traversable route that is not accessible by foot, bike or car in any legal or safe manner”.

Families have now been informed that Bus Éireann is beginning the process of sourcing a vehicle for the route, following a review after discussions with the Department of Education and “given the exceptional circumstances of this case”.

Parent John Collier said “people power” had won out, saying families were notified last week.

He said he was hopeful the service would be up and running shortly, and thanked the Department of Education and Bus Éireann for “listening to us”.

Douglas Labour local area representative Peter Horgan said the episode underlined the need for universal school transport. He added:

This is a great victory for the parents and school community who rallied but it exposes the gaping hole in school transport policy.

“What parents have consistently told me is that they are willing to pay for school transport if it guaranteed the seat for their child. We need universal school transport for climate action to take cars off the road, to reduce overall costs for parents and to ensure we remove traffic in pinch points like Douglas.”