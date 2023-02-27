Plans for Limerick apartment scheme scuppered by An Bord Pleanála backlog

Plans for dozens of new apartments in Limerick, recommended for approval by a planning inspector at An Bord Pleanála, had to be turned down due to a technicality arising from delays at the planning board.

Clarisford Investments had sought permission for a multi-storey development on Clonmacken Road, Caherdavin, in January of last year.

Having originally sought permission for the 50 homes, the plans were revised down to just 38 apartments on the site to the west of Limerick City, near Na Parsaigh CLG grounds.

Limerick City and County Council said the “bulk, scale, density, mass, and overbearing nature” of the proposals would constitute “overdevelopment” of the site.

It also said it would result in the building being “unduly obtrusive and out of character when viewed in the context of the existing streetscape at the location”.

Local submissions raised concerns about the development overlooking gardens, inadequate car parking, and traffic management issues.

However, having appraised the proposals with regard to a number of local and national plans, An Bord Pleanála’s inspector said it would not seriously injure the residential visual amenities in the area.

This report dated July 19 came less than two weeks before the new Limerick City and County Development Plan came into force.

For a planning application to be green-lit, it must have regard for whatever local development plan is in place at the time of approval.

However, the backlog at An Bord Pleanála in issuing decisions has meant new development plans have come into place in many areas in the meantime. The Irish Examiner reported last month it meant applications for thousands of homes would automatically be refused as a result.

It issued its decision on this matter last week, seven months after its inspector’s report.

Under the city’s new development plan, the area of Caherdavin/Moyross’s strategic flood risk assessment does not permit major development within certain areas deemed to be in a flood zone.

“In deciding not to accept the inspector’s recommendation to grant permission, the board noted that the development plan in place at the time of the inspector’s assessment has been replaced by the Limerick Development Plan 2022-2028 which came into effect on the 29th of July 2022 and which imposes limitations on the scale of development on this site,” An Bord Pleanála said.