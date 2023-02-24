Department to move 400 direct provision residents out of Hotel Killarney at end of March

A number of children have secured places in local schools, some having to wait until January.
The hotel which has been at the centre of controversy had signalled since January it is to return to tourism. Photo: hotelkillarney.ie

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 13:08
Anne Lucey, Killarney

Just under 400 direct provision residents, including 20 families at Hotel Killarney, have been formally told by IPAS their accommodation is to return to tourist accommodation at the end of March.

The residents have not been told where they are to be accommodated and whether they are being moved from Killarney. Formal notice of the residents having to leave the hotel was sent by the Department of Integration on Thursday and received on Friday morning.

The hotel which has been at the centre of controversy had signalled since January it is to return to tourism. While more than half of the residents in Hotel Killarney are male, there are also women and family units.

The hotel was at the centre of controversy last autumn after Ukrainian refugees were moved out to make way for international protection applicants. Most of the Ukrainian families have been accommodated locally in hotels hosting Ukrainian refugees.

However, informed sources say the three other direct provision centres in Killarney are full. One centre near Hotel Killarney, Atlas House, which accommodates around 100 international protection applicants is accommodating a number of people who have been granted refugee status.

Those successful applicants cannot move out of the Atlas House direct provision centre because there is no available accommodation in Killarney, the source said.

Earlier this year, Hotel Killarney experienced a serious outbreak of violence and a number of people were arrested and brought before the courts. IPAS and the Department of Equality has been asked for comment.

