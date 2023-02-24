Alleged fraudster Catherine O'Brien thought to have fled the country

Alleged fraudster Catherine O’Brien is believed to have left the State as she is sought for questioning in relation to fraud in the horse industry.

Gardaí believe the Buttevant woman, who has an address in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, has gone abroad after spending a number of months in Northern Ireland. Sources in the horse industry have also indicated that she spent time north of the border last year.

However, she is believed to have left there and travelled abroad. As well as being wanted for questioning in relation to the alleged frauds, there is also an arrest warrant for her relating to her conviction for animal welfare breaches.

She has taken judicial review proceedings against the Director of Public Prosecutions arising out of her conviction in her absence of more than 30 counts of animal welfare breaches.

The warrant was issued for her arrest at Gorey District Court in June 2021, following her conviction on 34 counts of animal cruelty under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013. This related to the seizure of thoroughbred horses in a malnourished state in Ballygarrett in Wexford in 2019.

The judge opted not to sentence her in her absence when the case was in court in June 2021, and the bench warrant remains live. She was convicted under Section 12(1) of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013. Under the act, there are penalties of up to €250,000 and/or imprisonment of up to five years.

Also under the legislation, a convicted person can be the subject of an order from the judge disqualifying them from “owning, having any interest in, keeping, dealing in or having charge or control, directly or indirectly, of an animal”.

Ms O’Brien initiated legal proceedings in July 2021 and the case is now scheduled to be held next July. Twenty-five of the horses remain in the care of the Irish Horse Welfare Trust.

In January, a case in which Ms O’Brien was a key witness for the prosecution did not go ahead because she could not be located.

Waterford Circuit Court was told that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that a nolle prosequi be entered in the case against Gary Dineen of 61 Forest Court, Swords, Dublin, and Robert O'Toole of Woodlands, Philipsburgh, Marino, Dublin 3.

They were accused of demanding money with menace from Ms O'Brien of An Grianan, Ballinroad, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, in September 2019. The court heard that the whereabouts of Ms O’Brien remained unknown.

In February 2022, the High Court ruled that a 151-registered Land Rover Discovery could be seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau after bureau officers alleged that Catherine O’Brien had bought it through the proceeds of criminal frauds.

She appealed the decision by Mr Justice Alexander Owens and it was listed for directions in the Court of Appeal in Dublin on June 24. However, a spokesman for the Courts Service said the appeal never actually went in for hearing. Instead, it was struck out, subject to an ‘Unless Order’, on July 15.

