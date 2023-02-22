Man held in relation to Louise Muckell death is released without charge

A file is being sent to the DPP who will then decide what happens next in the case
Former teacher Louise Muckell, who died in Limerick in 2022.

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 23:06
Sally Gorman

A man, in his 50s, who was arrested yesterday in connection with the fatal assault of Louise Muckell in Co Limerick last year, has been released without charge.

A file is being sent to the DPP and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Ms Muckell was found with serious injuries at a house in Cois Deel, in Rathkeale on July 19, 2022.

Paramedics rushed her to University Hospital Limerick, where she died the next day.

Ms Muckell was regarded as a “talented” music teacher who taught in the former Sisters of Mercy secondary school, Rathkeale, and had trained under the late Irish soprano Veronica Dunne.

