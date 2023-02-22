Man held in relation to Louise Muckell death is released without charge

A man, in his 50s, who was arrested yesterday in connection with the fatal assault of Louise Muckell in Co Limerick last year, has been released without charge.
A file is being sent to the DPP and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
Ms Muckell was found with serious injuries at a house in Cois Deel, in Rathkeale on July 19, 2022.
Paramedics rushed her to University Hospital Limerick, where she died the next day.
Ms Muckell was regarded as a “talented” music teacher who taught in the former Sisters of Mercy secondary school, Rathkeale, and had trained under the late Irish soprano Veronica Dunne.