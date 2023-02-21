Man, 50s, arrested in connection with death of Louise Muckell in Limerick last year

The woman was found with serious injuries at a home in Cois Deel, in Rathkeale on July 19, 2022
Man, 50s, arrested in connection with death of Louise Muckell in Limerick last year

Former teacher Louise Muckell, who died in Limerick on Wednesday.

Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 17:38
Sally Gorman and David Raleigh

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the death of Louise Muckell, who was fatally assaulted in Co Limerick last year.

Ms Muckell was found with serious injuries at a home in Cois Deel, in Rathkeale on July 19, 2022.

Paramedics rushed her to University Hospital Limerick, where she died the next day.

The man arrested in connection with her death today is currently being held at Henry Street Garda Station.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Ms Muckell was regarded as a “talented” music teacher who taught in the former Sisters of Mercy secondary school, Rathkeale, and had trained under the late Irish soprano Veronica Dunne.

Read More

Gardaí investigating Limerick woman's death believe people close to her may have vital information

More in this section

Housekeeper's husband arrested over killing of Cork bishop in LA Housekeeper's husband arrested over killing of Cork bishop in LA
Influencer David Babington 'numb' after alleged homophobic attack in Cork City Influencer David Babington 'numb' after alleged homophobic attack in Cork City
Suspect in Cork bishop killing was barricaded into his home when police arrived Suspect in Cork bishop killing was barricaded into his home when police arrived
Man, 50s, arrested in connection with death of Louise Muckell in Limerick last year

Family criticises lack of disability access to Spike Island exhibition in paralympian's honour

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd