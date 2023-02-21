Man, 50s, arrested in connection with death of Louise Muckell in Limerick last year

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the death of Louise Muckell, who was fatally assaulted in Co Limerick last year.
Ms Muckell was found with serious injuries at a home in Cois Deel, in Rathkeale on July 19, 2022.
Paramedics rushed her to University Hospital Limerick, where she died the next day.
The man arrested in connection with her death today is currently being held at Henry Street Garda Station.
Investigations are currently ongoing.
Ms Muckell was regarded as a “talented” music teacher who taught in the former Sisters of Mercy secondary school, Rathkeale, and had trained under the late Irish soprano Veronica Dunne.