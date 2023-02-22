Cork-Limerick transport project to feature 'mobility hubs' and active travel routes 

Nine junctions with mobility hubs to encourage ‘smarter travel options’ and some 80kms of active travel routes have been unveiled in the latest update on the €1bn Cork to Limerick transport project.

A new study area has also been identified which could see the route of the proposed N/M20 road skirt west of Rathduff, north of Blarney, rather than a widening of the existing road.

The details were outlined at a briefing for public representatives on the scheme — the first significant briefing on the project since last March — when the preferred transport solution, a blend of road, public transport and active travel improvements, was unveiled.

The project is designed to deliver 80kms of new and improved dual-carriageway road between Cork City, starting at a point near Blarney, and Patrickswell in Limerick, that will provide bypasses of Mallow, Buttevant and Charleville, reusing up to 40% of the existing N20 route.

But it also includes massive upgrades to active travel infrastructure for walking and cycling, as well as improvements to public transport.

At the briefing, engineers confirmed the location of nine junctions. They will be at Blarney, Rathduff, Mourneabbey, Mallow, Buttevant, Charleville, Bruree, and Croom, and a connection with the national road network at Attyflin near Patrickswell.

‘Mobility hubs’ will be provided at the junctions to provide secure parking for park and ride or park and share, bus stops and charging points for ebikes, cars, buses and trucks.

“These mobility hubs have the potential to provide a smart connected transport corridor linking communities and encouraging modal shift,” the project team said.

Some 80kms of active travel infrastructure has been planned to link Cork, Blarney, Grenagh, Rathduff, Mallow, New Twopothouse, Buttevant, Charleville, Bruree, Banogue, Croom, Patrickswell and Limerick, with new shared-use paths positioned at the edge of the new N/M20 transport corridor away from live traffic, separated by earthworks, fencing and landscaping, or on re-allocated road space on the existing N20 carriageway, where traffic levels will be significantly reduced.

Separately, feasibility studies into potential greenways between Patrickswell and Charleville and Charleville and Cork are ongoing.

They said the overall project will shave 30 minutes off the express bus service times between Cork and Limerick and confirmed they have recommended the development of a “no change” additional hourly rail service between the two cities, via Limerick Junction, reducing intercity rail journey times by over 20 minutes.

Engineers said they have also dropped a wider road corridor alternative at Ballyhea, but they are still assessing a wider route option at Attyflin.

Letters are being issued to affected property owners, communities, businesses and other stakeholders over the coming days.

Design and environmental work on the scheme is continuing, with more updates due this year.