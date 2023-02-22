Trolley service to resume on Cork-Dublin train route 

On-board catering is set to return on the Cork to Dublin route, Irish Rail has confirmed.

Three years since the trolley service was suspended due to the pandemic, it will resume on selected Cork to Dublin trains in early April and will extend to all services on the route in the following weeks.

Irish Rail said 50% of intercity customers will have access to onboard catering as the Cork to Dublin route also serves the majority of customers travelling to/from Kerry and Limerick.

The company struggled to find a replacement after RailGourmet, the company that had previously supplied the catering service, withdrew due to cost and staffing issues.

Carriage Food Services, which already provides the trolley service on the Dublin-Belfast route under a separate contract, will now serve the Cork-Dublin route.

Irish Rail said a full procurement service will proceed for catering services across the entire intercity network.

"We have been as keen as our customers to see on-board catering resume, and are delighted to be in a position to do so with this interim provision," an Irish Rail spokesperson said.

"We also believe that the success of the interim service will ensure that some of the inflated costs being quoted for full catering provision across our intercity network will be reduced through the full procurement process."

Also confirmed on Wednesday morning is the plan to go ahead with a pilot programme that would see vending machines installed on select trains.

If successful, it is hoped vending machines would be in place on all trains complementary to the trolley service.