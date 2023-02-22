Kerry council rejects Sinn Féin proposal to correct account of Ballyseedy atrocity

A move by Sinn Féin to correct the official account of the Ballyseedy atrocity has failed at Kerry County Council with a majority of councillors voting against the proposal.

Councillors from the so-called Civil War parties, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, said they accept what had taken place at Ballyseedy had been an atrocity. However, they voted against the motion, with three Fianna Fáil councillors abstaining.

The deaths of eight Republican prisoners in early March 1923 near Tralee was “a deliberate action” by the National Army and not because of a roadblock mine set by republicans, two identical motions by councillors Robert Beasley and Deirdre Ferris said.

It is an established fact that the account entered into the Dáil records in April 1923 that the column lost their lives while removing obstructions placed by irregulars is not what happened, Ms Ferris said.

“The least we can do is correct the records of the Dáil,” she said.

“This is an important motion, especially for the families,” her colleague Robert Beasley said.

Mr Beasley welcomed John O’Shea, the nephew of George O’Shea, who was killed at Ballyseedy to the chamber.

Appealing directly to Fianna Fáil members, Mr Beasley said Fianna Fáil had ample opportunity to correct the record, having been in Government since 1932 and it was time now to set the record straight.

“I call for full support of the council,” he said.

However Fianna Fáil councillor Fionan Fitzgerald said he was opposing the motion and resisting the temptation to zone in on particular events, be it one side or another.

"The responsible thing is to resist focusing on one event and deal with the Civil War in its entirety,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

Fine Gael’s Jim Finucane said he recognised fully what happened was an atrocity and there were also other atrocities. The expert group on the decade of commemorations had advised a conciliatory tone.

Fine Gael’s Patrick Connor-Scarteen, whose two grand uncles were shot by the anti-Treaty side, said Ballyseedy was atrocious but singling out any event would be a retrograde step.

The majority of the 173 killed in the Civil War in Kerry were pro-Treaty but this was a little-known fact, he said. No one side had a monopoly on the suffering.

Deirdre Ferris said there could not be meaningful reconciliation without truth and Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil were “spinning” it to suit their agenda.

Seven voted for the motion including Cllrs Beasley and Ferris of Sinn Féin along with independents councillor Donal Grady, Sam Locke, as well as Johnny, Maura and Jackie Healy-Rae.

In all, 29 of the 33 councillors in Kerry participated — some 17 voted against, seven for and five abstained with four absent.