Waterford ecotourism venture targeted by thieves 

An ecotourism company in Co Waterford fears its 2023 season may be over before it has begun after criminals targeted their boats.

Thieves broke into the Blackwater Eco Tours site and stole four motors from boats, including from a newly refurbished tour boat and the rescue boat.

The incident happened between last Tuesday evening, February 14, and the following morning.

Committee member Vinny Mernin said there is a feeling of disgust and anger that the not-for-profit social enterprise was targeted in this way.

During the robbery, the motors were torn from their housings, with damage caused to the electrical and control systems of the boats.

Picture: Blackwater Eco Tours

Heading into the busiest time of year, the committee said it will be a case of months rather than weeks for motors to be replaced and for repair works to be carried out.

Without the rescue boat, "nothing can happen", said committee member Caroline Virtue, as there needs to be someone out on the water during activities.

They still have kayaks and paddleboards, but none of them can be used without a functioning rescue boat to ensure everyone's safety.

"This could end our season before it has even begun," said Mr Mernin. "A lot of people use this facility, and we do not want to let them down.

There is also the monies that will not now be generated to feed into our educational and cultural projects in the village."

Ms Virtue said it was upsetting to discover the theft and to see the hard work of those involved halted.

"We have some full-time, seasonal, and part-time staff, but the majority of the grunt work is done by volunteers," she said. "It's just heartbreaking."

Blackwater Eco Tours was created in 2015 with the aims of increasing the facilities available on the river Blackwater to locals and visitors. Picture: Blackwater Eco Tours

Normally, Blackwater Eco Tours would run water safety courses for children, and would host days out for clubs and schools.

"It just brings everyone a lot of joy," said Ms Virtue.

It's a win-win for everyone. It's a win for the greater environment and the greater area."

The voluntary community group are warning other boat clubs and marinas to take whatever security measures they can to protect themselves from a similar incident.

"Our boat engines were solidly locked, they are in a locked compound here," said Ms Virtue. "They were secured to the hilt, with engine locks, building under CCTV, all the rest."

Gardaí said they are continuing to investigate the theft, but no arrests have been made so far.

Blackwater Eco Tours is encouraging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious at the time of the theft or who may have seen boat motors for sale to contact gardaí in Dungarvan on 058 48607.