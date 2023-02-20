Check-ups for cuddly companions at Cork's Teddy Bear Hospital

Children dressed in mini medical scrubs proudly showed off their teddy bears’ bandaged legs and listened for fluffy heart beats on Monday at University College Cork’s (UCC) Teddy Bear Hospital.

More than 750 children will bring their injured or sick teddies to be treated by medical students at the Teddy Bear Hospital over the coming days.

Hosted by UCC’s Medical Society, the annual event aims to help children feel comfortable when interacting with healthcare professionals.

During their hospital visits, children are invited to experience three main stations which mirror a real-life hospital — a waiting room, a treatment room and an exercise room.

In the waiting room, children can dress up in medical scrubs and use stethoscopes to check their teddy’s heart beats. Giant skeleton puzzles are also arranged on tables to provide fun anatomy training, while colouring tables and face painting keep children entertained while they wait.

John Cahill of St John the Baptist National School, Midleton, at the Teddy Bear Hospital. Picture: David Creedon

In the treatment room, medical students assess and treat the teddies with medical supplies provided by the Bon Secours Hospital. Imitation X-ray machines deliver X-ray photocopies of teddy bear skeletons to excited children.

In the exercise area, children dance and learn a variety of exercise routines that will support their teddies’ return to full health. Student volunteers also educate children on the benefits of exercise, sleep and nutrition through music and play.

Some 46 children from junior and senior infants at St John the Baptist National School in Midleton visited UCC’s Devere Hall for the event.

An epidemic of catapulting teddy bears through the air — and sometimes across continents — seemed to be responsible for the majority of injuries and ailments.

Charlotte Kerr and Sylvie Gleasure of St John the Baptist National School, Midleton, at the Teddy Bear Hospital. Picture: David Creedon

One particularly adventurous teddy called Fred was catapulted all the way to India, but owner, Charlie Douglas went there to rescue him.

Charlie, who is in senior infants, said the UCC event was “really fun”.

“Freddie catapulted himself to India. I had to go there on holiday and find him,” he said.

“The doctors said to leave the bandages on his head for one week and he’ll be better.”

Medical students had their work cut out tending to Síomha Brook’s teddy bear, who had a wide range of ailments.

Her teddy Matilda, an Angry Bird, had an injured head after another catapulting incident.

Cayetana Moza Martin and Lonán Kearney of St John the Baptist National School, Midleton, at the Teddy Bear Hospital. Picture: David Creedon

“She hurt her head, it was cut. And she has bird flu and fleas,” Síomha, who is also in senior infants, said.

“She catapulted herself and landed on her head. They bandaged her up. I have to leave the bandages on for a week and she’ll be better.”

Teacher Aoife Fletcher said the initiative was particularly useful for children who have regular hospital appointments.

“Children will have to go to the doctor and have injections so it’s great that they can bring their teddies to have that done to them first, it takes some of the fear out of it for children.

“They’re having a great time here. Their teddies all have plasters and they’ve had x-rays and injections.

“They can dress up as doctors and bring their teddies to medical students. It’s great for them to have access to so many adults.”

Lucas Viveiros of St John the Baptist National School, Midleton, examines a teddy bear and is assisted by medical student Marcelina Wieczorek at the Teddy Bear Hospital. Picture: David Creedon

Aileen Howick, another teacher, added the initiative was brilliant for children, particularly as the pandemic led to children being very sheltered.

“It’s great that they get hands-on experience with actual doctors. And the teddies get a proper check up. There are stethoscopes, X-ray machines, injections, bandages, prescriptions. Many of the children will be getting injections so it’s great to practice with the teddies first to take the fear out of it.”

First-year medical student Taryn Kelly said the day gave children an opportunity to test treatments out on their teddy bears in a relaxed setting which could reduce any anxiety about having those treatments themselves in future.

Fellow first-year Marclina Wieczorek said children were arriving knowing exactly what was wrong with their teddies, showing the medical students a broken arm or leg or injured head.

“It’s really well organised and the children are having fun,” she said. “They can go around the different stations in the waiting room — to the puzzles, or dress up or colouring stations and there’s face painting too if they want it.”

UCC’s Medical Society education officer Donncha Ó Cróinín, who organised the event, hailed it as "great initiative" that "helps children deal with healthcare settings".