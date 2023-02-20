Majority of adults say early years education should be free to all children

Almost 80% of Irish adults believe early years education should be available free to all children in the same way primary school is, a new poll suggests.

A further 79% agree every child should be guaranteed access to high-quality and inclusive early years and school-age care in their community.

More than two-thirds (65%) believe all parents should be financially supported to stay at home with their child for the first 12 months of the child’s life.

The findings are included in the sixth annual Early Childhood Ireland’s Barometer, published by the group on Monday.

The survey indicates a “clear transformational shift” over the last six years in how the Irish public think about early years education and care, according to Early Childhood Ireland director of policy Frances Byrne.

“From a means to facilitate working parents, to something essential to the educational development of young children.”

The opinion poll, conducted by Red C, aimed to gauge public attitudes towards the sector.

From surveying more than 1,000 adults over the age of 18, it found:

77% agree that similar to primary education in Ireland, early years education should be available free to all children;

79% agree every child should be guaranteed access to high-quality and inclusive early years and school-age care in their community;

71% agree the education of children under five is as important as the education of children over five.

Ms Byrne said: “The education of children under five is now considered as important as the education of those over five.”

“This is something that polls strongly across all age brackets and socio-economic backgrounds, and in the past six years of polling on this statement, we’ve seen a 10% increase in support.”

Year-on-year national polling has also found increased public support for free, accessible early years care; financial support for parents to stay at home during the first 12 months of a child’s life; and for the professionalisation of the sector.

“Three-quarters of those polled agreed that early years staff who work directly with children must be as qualified as other professionals such as nurses and teachers, and that the terms and conditions of their employment contract should reflect this,” Ms Byrne said.