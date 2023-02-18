Bid to alter official account of Ballyseedy Civil War massacre

The parties are to meet separately on Monday morning to consider their response, according to sources.
Stephen Fuller, the only survivor of the Ballyseedy massacre, was a TD for Fianna Fáil in the 1930s. He rarely spoke about the atrocity and told his family to forgive what happened.
• The Kerry Civil War Conference — History, Memory and Legacy opens at Siamsa Tíre, Tralee, on Thursday, February 23, with a keynote address by Diarmaid Ferriter. The conference continues until Saturday, February 25.
• Siamsa Tíre is also hosting Mise, le Meas: The Irish Civil War, an innovative visual media exhibition which continues until March 1.
It is a collaboration between the animation, visual effects and motion design students at MTU Kerry Campus and students of digital design, visual communication, and animation (creative media) in Kerry College.