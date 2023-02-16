East Cork school struggles to recruit traffic warden due to abuse from motorists

Villagers in East Cork are hoping it will soon be third time lucky in their search for a school traffic warden after concerns around road safety and verbal abuse hampered the recruitment search.

Castlemartyr has been attempting to get a replacement traffic warden since the village's last one retired in late 2022. The village has just one set of traffic lights, at a junction described locally as “lethal”.

However, safety fears and concerns over the amount of abuse past traffic wardens have faced have led to problems recruiting for the post.

There are claims of “near misses” by cars driving at the wardens, and of them being sworn at by irate motorists.

Castlemartyr NS Parents Association has been campaigning for the reinstatement of a school warden to allow for safe crossing at the school, as well as for long-term traffic calming measures, according to committee member Andrew Byrne.

“We have over 1,000 signatures on our online Uplift petition and have been raising the issue with local councillors and TDs," Mr Byrne said.

“This has been an ongoing issue for the community since the start of the school year when our long-term school warden retired.

The position was filled at various times, but the same safety concerns were raised by the wardens and they left the position shortly after being put in place.”

According to Cork County Council, a replacement school warden — as they are formally known — for Castlemartyr National School resigned in November 2022.

Adverts for a relief “school warden” to take their place went up almost immediately but nobody applied.

A full-time post advertised subsequently attracted six applicants but only one applicant turned up for an interview.

Although successful, a council spokesperson said he “subsequently declined the offer of the post”.

A spokesperson said the council has been “actively engaged in finding a replacement warden”.

They added the post, advertised again in December 2022, attracted just two candidates and one had turned up for an interview.

“She was successful, and the application is now being progressed,” a council spokesperson said.

“It is hoped the position will be filled in the near future.”

Mr Byrne said: “If the position is filled soon, then that is good news.

“But people should realise that there is more to what is going on than just a school warden.

“The junction and the immediate area so badly need traffic calming measures put in.

It really is just a matter of time before someone gets hurt.”

The village will know on Friday if it is to get a much-needed bypass.

More than 20,000 vehicles pass through a main Cork to Rosslare route every day.

Even if it gets the go-ahead, it will be another six or seven years before the bypass is up and running.

That also depends on the planning and construction process going smoothly.