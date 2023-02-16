'Damien was one-in-a-million': Funeral of beloved Waterford GAA coach to take place tomorrow

'Damien was one-in-a-million': Funeral of beloved Waterford GAA coach to take place tomorrow

 Damien Barry of Ballycashin, Butlerstown, Waterford, and formerly of Lisduggan, was a much-loved figure in GAA circles in the county.

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 12:06
Olivia Kelleher

Popular GAA coach Damien Barry, who passed away on Tuesday a fortnight after he was hit by a car in Waterford city, is to be laid to rest tomorrow following a requiem mass in Butlerstown.

The 55-year-old of Ballycashin, Butlerstown, Waterford, and formerly of Lisduggan, was a much-loved figure in GAA circles in the county.

Butlerstown Camogie Club said that "after a hard fight" Damien had lost his battle for life.

"It's difficult to put into words at the moment the sadness and bewilderment that’s felt in our community but Damien's departure will have a profound effect within our community and not least our GAA and camogie club for years to come," the club said.

'Courteous and charismatic'

"Damien epitomised all that is good in a person. If you were looking for the perfect example of a person, husband, father, and indeed a coach Damien is that perfect example. He is simply the quintessential person.

"First to training, last to leave, arrived with a smile on his face and left with an even bigger smile, and so did everyone else and that was the effect he had on us all.

"Damien had a nice aura about him, a very kind, thoughtful, and courteous person, very charismatic.

"A very loyal person to his family his club and to his place of work. Ballymountain Builders Providers, where he worked most of his adult life."

Suzanne Barry, the widow of the late Damien Barry, is widely known in the local community having served as chairperson in their camogie club. She is currently vice chair. The club sent their thoughts and prayers to Suzanne and to his three daughters, son, and the "apple of his eye — his granddaughter Sophia."

"We will be there for them throughout their difficult journey and our support will be unwavering of that there is no doubt."

Munster Camogie also extended its condolences to the Barry family.

"Damien coached and managed many teams in Butlerstown. The girls in Butlerstown absolutely loved him as did the kids he coached in the local school. He just loved camogie and loved being involved. Damien was an absolute gentleman and a pleasure to know. A true GAA man. He will be missed by all."

'He gave 150% to everything he did'

Meanwhile, Clanna Gael GAA Club said that Damien loved the game of hurling and passed on his skills and advice to the lads he coached.

"Damien was one in a million. He gave 150% to everything he did. He had great respect and belief in our boys and was always there to support them."

Mr Barry will lie in repose at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford this evening from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm with vigil prayers and rosary at 8 pm. His requiem mass will take place tomorrow (Friday) at 12.30 pm in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Damien is survived by his wife, Suzanne, daughters Lyndsey, Laura, and Molly, son Adam, grand-daughter Sophia, his mother, Breda, sisters Orla, Nicola, Niamh, and Aoife, mother-in-law, father-in-law, son-in-law Alan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Damien Snr, his extended family, neighbours, and friends.

His funeral cortége will pass his residence en route to the Church.

Read More

Two drivers killed following separate collisions in Kerry and Mayo

More in this section

Councillor removes address from website following abuse over Waterford direct provision centre  Councillor removes address from website following abuse over Waterford direct provision centre 
Thalidomide survivor told she must pay €23k Vat bill for modified van bought in UK Thalidomide survivor told she must pay €23k Vat bill for modified van bought in UK
Students and staff impacted by MTU cyber attack to be contacted directly  Students and staff impacted by MTU cyber attack to be contacted directly 
#Waterford GAAPlace: WaterfordPerson: Damien Barry
<p>University Hospital Limerick had 86 people on trolleys on Wednesday despite months of efforts to reduce long waits.</p>

UHL considers onsite GP to tackle waiting lists

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.238 s