'Damien was one-in-a-million': Funeral of beloved Waterford GAA coach to take place tomorrow

Popular GAA coach Damien Barry, who passed away on Tuesday a fortnight after he was hit by a car in Waterford city, is to be laid to rest tomorrow following a requiem mass in Butlerstown.

The 55-year-old of Ballycashin, Butlerstown, Waterford, and formerly of Lisduggan, was a much-loved figure in GAA circles in the county.

Butlerstown Camogie Club said that "after a hard fight" Damien had lost his battle for life.

"It's difficult to put into words at the moment the sadness and bewilderment that’s felt in our community but Damien's departure will have a profound effect within our community and not least our GAA and camogie club for years to come," the club said.

'Courteous and charismatic'

"Damien epitomised all that is good in a person. If you were looking for the perfect example of a person, husband, father, and indeed a coach Damien is that perfect example. He is simply the quintessential person.

"First to training, last to leave, arrived with a smile on his face and left with an even bigger smile, and so did everyone else and that was the effect he had on us all.

"Damien had a nice aura about him, a very kind, thoughtful, and courteous person, very charismatic.

"A very loyal person to his family his club and to his place of work. Ballymountain Builders Providers, where he worked most of his adult life."

Suzanne Barry, the widow of the late Damien Barry, is widely known in the local community having served as chairperson in their camogie club. She is currently vice chair. The club sent their thoughts and prayers to Suzanne and to his three daughters, son, and the "apple of his eye — his granddaughter Sophia."

"We will be there for them throughout their difficult journey and our support will be unwavering of that there is no doubt."

Munster Camogie also extended its condolences to the Barry family.

"Damien coached and managed many teams in Butlerstown. The girls in Butlerstown absolutely loved him as did the kids he coached in the local school. He just loved camogie and loved being involved. Damien was an absolute gentleman and a pleasure to know. A true GAA man. He will be missed by all."

'He gave 150% to everything he did'

Meanwhile, Clanna Gael GAA Club said that Damien loved the game of hurling and passed on his skills and advice to the lads he coached.

"Damien was one in a million. He gave 150% to everything he did. He had great respect and belief in our boys and was always there to support them."

Mr Barry will lie in repose at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford this evening from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm with vigil prayers and rosary at 8 pm. His requiem mass will take place tomorrow (Friday) at 12.30 pm in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Damien is survived by his wife, Suzanne, daughters Lyndsey, Laura, and Molly, son Adam, grand-daughter Sophia, his mother, Breda, sisters Orla, Nicola, Niamh, and Aoife, mother-in-law, father-in-law, son-in-law Alan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Damien Snr, his extended family, neighbours, and friends.

His funeral cortége will pass his residence en route to the Church.