Man, 40s, dies following van crash in Mayo

A man has died after the van he was driving crashed shortly after midnight.

The collision occurred on the N60 at Ballygowan in Claremorris, Co Mayo at around 12.25am.

No other vehicle was involved in the incident.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s, later passed away from his injuries.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital and a post mortem will take place in due course.

The road has reopened this morning following a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam footage, are asked to make this available to them.

They are particularly looking for people who were in the area between Claremorris Road and Ballygowan Bridge between midnight and 12.30am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.