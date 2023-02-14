GAA rule change on women's football angers Cork councillors

A proposed rule change by the GAA's ruling body on women’s football has run ‘foul’ of angry Cork county councillors, especially the mayor.

The council is to write to the GAA after Independent councillor Danny Collins, the mayor of Co Cork, raised the issue at a full council meeting in County Hall.

Independent councillor Danny Collins, the mayor of Co Cork, said the amalgamated team 'just want to compete'.

The West Cork-based councillor said that some years ago, two ladies' teams based in Durrus and Goleen had to amalgamate because of dwindling numbers in order to survive.

He said the players were anything from teenagers up to their 40s and played junior-grade football for the fun of it and to keep healthy.

However, under the new rule being proposed by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA), all amalgamated teams will now have to step up to the more competitive intermediate grade.

“They haven’t won any trophies, they are just in it for the enjoyment," said Mr Collins.

This [ruling] would have devastating effects.

"They just want to compete, but they don’t want to be annihilated [by far stronger teams].”

He pointed out that this could also have a negative impact on other rural clubs.

'They will lose interest'

That was confirmed by North Cork-based Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn, who said the same situation occurs in his region where ladies from Mitchelstown and Kildorrery joined forces to keep a team viable.

“If this happens [and they get repeatedly beaten], they will lose interest and quit,” said Mr O’Flynn.

"Ladies football is becoming extremely popular. These clubs, which are currently vibrant, will cease to exist and it will be another negative impact on life in rural Ireland. It’s not fair."

Mr Collins was contacted by the Durrus and Goleen amalgamated club, known as Muintir Gabriels, who said if they disbanded, it would leave the Sheeps’ Head, Mizen Head, Ballydehob, and Schull areas with no competitive football at adult level within a radius of 16km.

West Cork-based Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre Kelly, who is a PRO for her local GAA club, said she knows from club meetings that people think the new rule is “really unfair”.