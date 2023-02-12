Data accessed in MTU cyberattack shared on 'dark web'

Munster Technological University (MTU) has confirmed that data was “accessed and copied” from its computer systems in last weekend’s cyberattack and has been shared on the dark web.

The news comes as the university prepares to re-open on Monday and resume lectures following a temporary shutdown of its Cork campuses.

MTU is working with the National Cyber Security Centre to investigate the attack, believed to have been carried out by a Russia-based hacking collective known as Blackcat or APLHV.

On Sunday, MTU said in a statement: “(we) have received confirmation from our technical advisors and members of the National Cyber Security Centre who have been assisting us in relation to this incident that certain data has been accessed and copied from MTU systems in the course of the ransomware incident and made available on the ‘dark web’.”

The Data Protection Commission has been informed of the breach.

Students and staff have been warned to look out for potential attacks by email or SMS.

The student union has also shared information on how to recognise a “phishing email” which is where an email contains malicious links.

On Friday, MTU secured an interim High Court injunction to help prevent the use of any data that may have been illegally taken from its systems.

However, a Cork solicitor, who is taking a case on behalf of a cancer patient affected by the HSE cyberattack, queried the effectiveness of the injunction, following a similar move by the HSE in 2021.

“Injunctions are great but where someone chooses not to obey, it is very hard to do much about it,” Michael O’Dowd said.

It seems that this case is linked to Russian hackers, they are not terribly beholden to Irish law and could ignore it.

"I think the reason it is being done, as it is likely that litigation may well come from these, it is something that would ultimately lead MTU, in this case, to say they have taken every step they could, including getting an injunction.”

Mr O’ Dowd, based in Glanmire, is representing two patients who were affected by the hack on the Mercy University Hospital.

He said it has proved to be challenging to find out what is happening.

“People still don’t really know anymore than they knew two years ago, nothing new,” he said, referring also to patients whose data was confirmed as shared online by the HSE at the time.

“Nothing new, and trying to find it out even though the court system has been met with resistance.”

The HSE is now writing to about 100,000 people whose data was affected in the attack.

He has warned that those affected in MTU could face years of uncertainty about how their data was used.

At the weekend, it emerged seven Russian nationals have been sanctioned by America and the UK for cyberattacks including the Conti ransomware attack on the HSE.