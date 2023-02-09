Woman, 60s, found dead after house fire in Cork city

The alarm was raised at 8.45am today and the woman was found in a downstairs room of the house
The alarm was raised at 8.45am today and Cork City Fire Brigade brought the fire under control.

Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 21:20
Jack White

A woman in her 60s has been found dead following a house fire in Cork city on Thursday morning.

The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was found in a room downstairs after the fire, which broke out before 9am in Barnavara Cresent in Mayfield.

The alarm was raised at 8.45am and Cork City Fire Brigade attended the scene shortly afterwards, bringing the fire under control.

Gardaí said they are investigating all the circumstances of the fire at the residence.

The woman’s body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where an autopsy will take place at a later date.

The scene of the fire was preserved for technical examination and Garda enquiries are ongoing.

