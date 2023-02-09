Irish rugby player's father suffers 'serious head injuries' in crash

The father of Irish and Munster rugby star Conor Murray was being treated for “serious injuries” in Cork University Hospital today, after he was injured in a road traffic collision near his home in Co Limerick.
Gerry Murray, aged in his late 60s, an avid and experienced cyclist who has worked as an official motorbike marshal on the Tour de France, was cycling on the N20 near Patrickswell when a truck collided with his bike on Tuesday afternoon.
Gardaí closed the road for 90 minutes as emergency services extracted the father of three from the wreckage.
Mr Murray, who is married to former Irish international squash player Barbara Murray, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick and later transferred to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries.
Mr Murray’s family travelled to Cork to be at his bedside.
A Garda spokesperson said gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a traffic collision "that occurred at approximately 3.25pm on Tuesday, the 7th February 2023 on the N20 in Patrickswell, Co Limerick”.
“A truck and a cyclist were involved in this collision. The cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was conveyed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of serious injuries sustained as a result of this collision.”
“The road involved in this collision was closed for a period while emergency services attended the scene and is now re-opened for use.”
Mr Murray’s son Conor was today named by Irish rugby coach Andy Farrell as fit to start for Ireland against France in Round 2 of the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, on Saturday.