Irish rugby player's father suffers 'serious head injuries' in crash

Experienced cyclist in late 60s placed in an induced coma following collision involving truck
Irish rugby player's father suffers 'serious head injuries' in crash

Gerry Murray, an experienced cyclist who has worked as a Tour de France official, was cycling on the N20 near Patrickswell when a truck collided with his bike. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 21:00
David Raleigh

The father of Irish and Munster rugby star Conor Murray was being treated for “serious injuries” in Cork University Hospital today, after he was injured in a road traffic collision near his home in Co Limerick.

Gerry Murray, aged in his late 60s, an avid and experienced cyclist who has worked as an official motorbike marshal on the Tour de France, was cycling on the N20 near Patrickswell when a truck collided with his bike on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí closed the road for 90 minutes as emergency services extracted the father of three from the wreckage.

Mr Murray, who is married to former Irish international squash player Barbara Murray, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick and later transferred to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries.

Mr Murray’s family travelled to Cork to be at his bedside.

A Garda spokesperson said gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a traffic collision "that occurred at approximately 3.25pm on Tuesday, the 7th February 2023 on the N20 in Patrickswell, Co Limerick”.

“A truck and a cyclist were involved in this collision. The cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was conveyed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of serious injuries sustained as a result of this collision.” 

“The road involved in this collision was closed for a period while emergency services attended the scene and is now re-opened for use.” 

Mr Murray’s son Conor was today named by Irish rugby coach Andy Farrell as fit to start for Ireland against France in Round 2 of the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, on Saturday.

Read More

Government TDs criticise State handling of nursing home charges controversy

More in this section

MTU cyber breach: Probe after ransomware attacks 'like a murder investigation' MTU cyber breach: Probe after ransomware attacks 'like a murder investigation'
'Ava is on her way to being cured of cancer': Joe Biden praises Waterford man's daughter 'Ava is on her way to being cured of cancer': Joe Biden praises Waterford man's daughter
Ransom demand encoded in cyber attack on Munster Technological University  Ransom demand encoded in cyber attack on Munster Technological University 
GardaiCyclistPlace: Cork University HospitalPlace: PatrickswellPlace: University Hospital LimerickPerson: Conor MurrayPerson: Gerry MurrayOrganisation: Munster Rugby
Firefighter wearing a rolled hose

Woman, 60s, found dead after house fire in Cork city

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.232 s