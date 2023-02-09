Irish rugby player's father suffers 'serious head injuries' in crash

The father of Irish and Munster rugby star Conor Murray was being treated for “serious injuries” in Cork University Hospital today, after he was injured in a road traffic collision near his home in Co Limerick.

Gerry Murray, aged in his late 60s, an avid and experienced cyclist who has worked as an official motorbike marshal on the Tour de France, was cycling on the N20 near Patrickswell when a truck collided with his bike on Tuesday afternoon.