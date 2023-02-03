Bishop Lucey Park to close for two weeks as part of massive redevelopment 

The main public park in Cork city centre is to close to the public for two weeks ahead of its multi-million redevelopment.

Bishop Lucey Park will be off limits to visitors for up to 14 days from next Tuesday to facilitate advance works linked to the physical regeneration of the amenity — a key feature of the wider Grand Parade Quarter regeneration project.

The advance works will include the removal of a limited number of trees and the pruning of others, Cork City Council said.

The work will clear the way for the delivery of the award-winning architecturally designed new park that aims to open up the area to the wider city centre.

The redeveloped park will include improved access to the historic city wall, a new pavilion and plaza for hosting events, improved access and seating for all and a striking new tower to mark the eastern entrance.

The 150m x 50m park had been earmarked for regeneration for some time when in 2020, the city council launched a design competition which was run in conjunction with the Royal Institute of Architects.

The redeveloped park will include improved access to the historic city wall, a new pavilion and plaza for hosting events, improved access and seating for all and a striking new tower to mark the eastern entrance.

Designers were asked to consider a number of objectives, including the design of a park with “something to offer all ages”, that “opens up” the park to the city, the park’s role as a central “soft space” in the city centre and the medieval nature of the site by “emphasising the existing town walls within the site”.

Following the consideration of a number of entries, the competition was won by Belfast-based Hall McKnight Architects.

But there has been a mixed response to the design, with some critics arguing it features too much concrete and paving.

There was also criticism of a decision to grant planning last year for an extension of the adjoining Freemason’s lodge into a portion of the park.

A report to city councillors, who because of the park’s zoning had to vote on whether to grant planning or not, said the proposed four-storey extension of the rear of the hall which fronts onto the park, would not significantly impact on the design or delivery of the new park design.

The council says the park regeneration project is a key part of its wider city centre strategy and is integral to improving the quality of amenities in a city that is projected to grow to 300,000 in the next 20 years, with an increasing number of young families expected to live in the city centre.

The park is located between South Main St and Grand Parade — both of which are in line for massive investment in the public realm over the coming years.

Dunkettle Interchange

Meanwhile, the opening of a new link on the Dunkettle Interchange project, which will provide a new route for commuters from the R623 roundabout and the Burys Bridge roundabout to the N25 eastbound, has been delayed slightly to next Tuesday to allow time for the completion of the pedestrian and cyclist traffic light-controlled crossing point.

Engineers on the huge road project have also confirmed they plan to place the bridge beams for a key flyover alongside the N25 westbound during daytime working hours next Wednesday and Thursday, with a 5am start each morning.

"These works are offline and should cause no disruption to traffic but they will be very visible to motorists on the N25 westbound in particular," a spokesman said.