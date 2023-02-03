Deal done: New owner for Douglas Village Shopping Centre 

Douglas Village Shopping Centre is believed to be under new ownership following the closure of a c€20m deal with the Tom Coughlan-led property investment firm Urban Green Private.

The deal adds a prime piece of retail property to the firm’s portfolio, which includes three other shopping centres: Castletroy Shopping Centre in Limerick which it bought in a Nama sale for €3.4m in 2016; Shannon Town Centre which it bought in 2021 for €6m and Bridgewater Shopping Centre in Arklow, Co Wicklow, also purchased in 2021 for a reported €18m.

According to Urban Green’s own website, it has “properties across Ireland with more than €150m of assess under management”.

Documents filed with the Companies Registration Office show a profit of just over €345,000 for Urban Green in 2019.

Mr Coughlan, who drove the deal, is also behind the highly successful Marina Market on Cork City’s Monahan Road whose future is uncertain after planners turned down a request for retention and expansion.

He was also the former owner of Cork City Football Club but that ended badly.

40 units

The 230,000 sq ft Douglas Village centre, of which 80,000 sq ft is owned by anchor tenant Tesco, has more than 40 units and a 1,000-space multilevel carpark, including high-profile retailers M&S and TK Maxx. Annual rental income is c€2.4m.

The centre was developed by the Love family with open malls in 1971 and later covered over and sold, but bought back again by the Love family’s Shipton Group who redeveloped it in 2007 on the six acre site at a reported cost of €80m.

Ireland’s second oldest shopping centre, it has been a key part of Cork’s suburban growth but has not been without its challenges.

Still from video by Cork City Fire Brigade via their Twitter Account shows the aftermath of the fire at the shopping centre in 2019.

In 2012 a severe flash flood devastated the centre and caused a temporary closure and in 2019, fire ripped through its multistorey carpark after a parked car burst into flames.

The fire caused an estimated €30m worth of damage and loss of trading income. The centre re-opened in late 2020, with the exception of a handful of units, but Covid-19 caused further disruption. A small number of units remain vacant.