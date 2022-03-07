Next step in new city library and Grand Parade regeneration plan

The €50m renewal of Cork’s historic medieval core has been described as a “game-changer” for the city
The library development will sit next to the 6,000-person capacity events centre, aimed at helping Cork city attract large-scale events when it opens

Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 13:09
Sean Murray

Cork City Council is to conduct a preliminary business case into the landmark regeneration of the Grand Parade Quarter and the new city library, as part of the next steps toward the €50m plans.

The library works are part of the overall regeneration of the area that includes public realm works on Tuckey Street and South Main Street, along with the redevelopment of Bishop Lucey Park.

The overall programme will see a number upgrades to that area of Cork, including extensive public realm upgrades to the Grand Parade.

It will also see upgrades to connecting side streets, including Tuckey Street, to link in to a completely revamped South Main St area, where a new civic space will be developed outside the historic and recently restored Beamish and Crawford Counting House.

Further revamps will be seen at lanes and streets on the southern side of South Gate Bridge, including Keyser’s Hill, Proby’s Quay, French’s Quay, Crosses Green, Clarke’s Bridge, and Wandesford Quay, Hanover Place and Hanover Street.

The preliminary business case for the new library will consider four different options.

Site options for new library

One is on the Grand Parade Site which includes Tuckey Street, Grand Parade and South Main Street. 

It would set aside 7,700 sq m of space for the library and 60 sq m for a public amenity space alongside 25,300 sq m of office, retail or residential space.

The second option on the Kennedy Quay and Marina Walk would be based on a similar sized new development.

Another option would be the existing building of the Counting House on South Main Street, while the fourth option is “do nothing”.

Cork City Council is to enlist a team of architects, quantity surveyors, financial analysts, and legal advisors to conduct the preliminary business case for the project.

Once a preferred option is chosen, a detailed specification for the site will be created which must take into account the “cultural, social and economic impact of the library”.

It must also represent good practice in “green campus” and sustainable development, the council said.

The business case is being made in line with the Public Spending Code, which aims to ensure the best possible value for money is obtained when public funds are being spent.

The work for the entire project is being funded through the government’s Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) and from Cork City Council’s own resources.

