Gardaí investigate discovery of body on Clare beach

The alarm was raised at around 3.00pm when a couple out walking found the body at White Strand beach between Doonaha and Carrigaholt on the north shore of the Shannon Estuary.
Gardaí investigate discovery of body on Clare beach
Sat, 28 Jan, 2023 - 20:11
Pat Flynn

Gardaí in Clare are investigating the discovery of a body on a beach in the southwest of the county this afternoon.

The alarm was raised at around 3.00pm when a couple out walking found the body at White Strand beach between Doonaha and Carrigaholt on the north shore of the Shannon Estuary.

Gardaí were initially dispatched to the scene while volunteers from the Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard were also tasked. On arrival at the scene, Gardaí located the body of a male on the shoreline around the high water mark.

Members of the Clare Divisional Crime Scene Investigation unit were also sent to the scene where they photographed the body in situ and also examined the area around the body. The man’s remains were later recovered by Gardaí and Coast Guard volunteers from the beach to an access road to wait for a doctor to arrive and formally pronounce the man dead.

The body was later removed by hearse to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí are understood to be investigating the possibility that the man may have suffered a fall.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a body of a male at White Strand beach, Doonaha, Co. Clare, at approximately 3pm this afternoon. His body has since been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place at a later date, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.”

More in this section

False claims regarding student identifying as cat in Cork school reported to gardaí False claims regarding student identifying as cat in Cork school reported to gardaí
Shop owners with combined 128 years in business named joint Cork Person of the Year winners  Shop owners with combined 128 years in business named joint Cork Person of the Year winners 
'It's going to be spectacular': Cork businesses say traffic chaos a small price for regeneration 'It's going to be spectacular': Cork businesses say traffic chaos a small price for regeneration
Gardaí investigate discovery of body on Clare beach

Man found in Mallow house more than 20 years after his death laid to rest in Co Kerry 

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.262 s