'True visionary' — Tributes paid to Cork-born Professor Michael O'Keeffe

Tributes have been paid to Professor Michael O’Keeffe who has passed away, with colleagues remembering him as a “true visionary” in the medical world.

Originally from Ballylough, Mitchelstown, he was an ophthalmic surgeon at the Mater Private Hospital and Beacon Hospital in Dublin. He had also worked at the National Maternity Hospital, the Rotunda hospital and CHI at Temple Street.

He was clinical professor of paediatric ophthalmology at University College Dublin. Prof. O'Keeffe was the brother of Ned O’Keeffe, former Fianna Fáil TD for Cork East.

His niece, Fianna Fáil councillor for Fermoy Deirdre O’ Brien, said: “Beyond sadness at the passing of my uncle Prof. Michael O’Keeffe RIP. Tributes expressed to him summon it all.”

Prof O’Keeffe co-founded the Irish Hospital Consultants Association which advocates for reform in the health services and improved working conditions. The organisation said after his passing that consultants are deeply saddened.

“He was a true visionary in medicine and his leadership was invaluable, including as a founder member of the IHCA. He is reunited now with his beloved son Philip Michael. Our deepest sympathy to his family,” they said.

The Royal Victoria Eye and Ear Hospital, Dublin’s postgraduate education and research department, said: “a great teacher, mentor, supporter and above all one of the kindest and most generous giants of ophthalmology who will always be missed.”

The National Council for the Blind said they were saddened to hear of his passing, describing him as one of “Ireland’s leading ophthalmologists”. They highlighted his involvement with Vision Sports Ireland, of which he was president, in promoting inclusive sports for the vision impaired or blind.

The Royal College of Physicians Ireland also mourned his loss. “The Royal College of Physicians of Ireland is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our Fellow, Prof. Michael O’Keefe,” they said.

“Prof. O'Keefe was renowned for his work in paediatric ophthalmology and as a vanguard for laser eye surgery in Ireland.”

Many patients also shared memories of Prof. O'Keefe online on Friday, saying he was a kind man with many noting they owed their sight to him.

The funeral mass is at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour in Foxrock, Dublin on Saturday at 11am. A link to view the mass remotely is available on the rip.ie website.