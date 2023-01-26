Foul-smelling mould found during inspection of Kerry residential centre

Foul-smelling mould was found in bedrooms, a bathroom, and the linen press in a Co Kerry residential centre.

It was discovered during an unannounced Hiqa inspection at Kilcummin Residential Services.

In the report, the inspector said that the smell from the mould was so pungent that they could not remain in the room for any period of time.

It was found in residents' bedrooms and the linen press where their bedlinen was stored. When a request was made to store the bedlinen elsewhere, the inspector was told "there was dampness in all areas, which limited options for storage".

One resident pointed out the mould on the ceiling of their bedroom and told the inspector that it was dirty and they didn't like it.

Despite the issue being raised in May and August of 2022 there was no evidence any action had been taken to address the matter at the time of the inspection in October.

Risk of infection

Due to the dampness and mould present, the areas could not be properly cleaned and so there was a potential risk of airborne infections.

It was also found that staff at the Kerry Parents and Friends Association-run centre had not been supported and facilitated to access appropriate training.

Separately, a centre operated by the COPE Foundation was issued urgent actions due to fire safety, insufficient cleaning, and residents' personal plans.

Staff at the Cork City centre highlighted the risk posed by ongoing staff vacancies. At the time of inspection, there were three full-time posts vacant.

While regular agency staff were providing support the need for consistent staff was identified as an ongoing risk.

A recruitment drive had filled two full-time vacancies in the months leading up to the inspection, but three posts still needed to be filled.

A nighttime checklist showed that no vacuuming of floor surfaces had been done between October 3 and 13. The rationale given was documented as residents were sleeping, but it was not detailed whether it had been completed at a different, more suitable time.

Hiqa published reports on 24 designated centres for people with disabilities, and found a generally good level of compliance with regulations and standards in 14 centres.