Foul-smelling mould found during inspection of Kerry residential centre

Due to the dampness and mould present, the areas could not be properly cleaned and so there was a potential risk of airborne infections
Foul-smelling mould found during inspection of Kerry residential centre

Hiqa published reports on 24 designated centres for people with disabilities, and found a generally good level of compliance with regulations and standards in 14 centres. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 02:00
Michelle McGlynn

Foul-smelling mould was found in bedrooms, a bathroom, and the linen press in a Co Kerry residential centre.

It was discovered during an unannounced Hiqa inspection at Kilcummin Residential Services.

In the report, the inspector said that the smell from the mould was so pungent that they could not remain in the room for any period of time.

It was found in residents' bedrooms and the linen press where their bedlinen was stored. When a request was made to store the bedlinen elsewhere, the inspector was told "there was dampness in all areas, which limited options for storage".

One resident pointed out the mould on the ceiling of their bedroom and told the inspector that it was dirty and they didn't like it.

Despite the issue being raised in May and August of 2022 there was no evidence any action had been taken to address the matter at the time of the inspection in October.

Risk of infection

Due to the dampness and mould present, the areas could not be properly cleaned and so there was a potential risk of airborne infections.

It was also found that staff at the Kerry Parents and Friends Association-run centre had not been supported and facilitated to access appropriate training.

Separately, a centre operated by the COPE Foundation was issued urgent actions due to fire safety, insufficient cleaning, and residents' personal plans.

Staff at the Cork City centre highlighted the risk posed by ongoing staff vacancies. At the time of inspection, there were three full-time posts vacant.

While regular agency staff were providing support the need for consistent staff was identified as an ongoing risk.

A recruitment drive had filled two full-time vacancies in the months leading up to the inspection, but three posts still needed to be filled.

A nighttime checklist showed that no vacuuming of floor surfaces had been done between October 3 and 13. The rationale given was documented as residents were sleeping, but it was not detailed whether it had been completed at a different, more suitable time.

Hiqa published reports on 24 designated centres for people with disabilities, and found a generally good level of compliance with regulations and standards in 14 centres.

Read More

Barrier at Macroom's water treatment plant may not keep out microscopic parasite

More in this section

Cork council wants Special Areas of Conservation removed from harbours  Cork council wants Special Areas of Conservation removed from harbours 
Cork councillors call for DNA database for dogs to hold owners to account for attacks Cork councillors call for DNA database for dogs to hold owners to account for attacks
New traffic plan outlined amid major works on Cork City streets New traffic plan outlined amid major works on Cork City streets
health and safetyCare homesHiqaHSEResidential careMunsterPlace: IrelandPlace: KerryPlace: CorkOrganisation: Kilcummin Residential ServicesOrganisation: HIQAOrganisation: Kerry Parents and Friends AssociationOrganisation: COPE Foundation
<p>Pictured on the opening day of the Davis College Model United Nations (DCMUN) at Cork City Hall were Deputy Secretary-General Cormac Shanahan, Chief of Staff Ava Howell and Secretary-General Charlie O'Callaghan.</p>

Secondary school students gather for model UN conference in Cork

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.261 s