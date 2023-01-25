Cork councillors call for DNA database for dogs to hold owners to account for attacks

The country's largest local authority has called for the introduction of a mandatory DNA database for all dogs so owners can be held accountable if pets attack humans or livestock.

It comes after a number of high-profile incidents in recent months which saw livestock attacked, and a tragic case in Co Wexford which saw a nine-year-old child badly injured in a dog attack.

Cork County Council is writing to the Government seeking greater controls of dogs and stiffer penalties for owners who do not abide by legislation, which states dangerous breeds be at all times muzzled and on a lead when in public areas.

The issue was raised by Fianna Fáil councillor Bernard Moynihan, who said there had been an increase in dog attacks on people and livestock. He also raised the issue of ‘gangs’ coming into Cork at night using lurchers, which he said are dangerous dogs that should be added to the list of breeds which must be kept under control at all times.

Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan won widespread support from colleagues when she said the council should urge the Department of Agriculture to create a mandatory DNA database for all dogs.

She said this was the only way there could be certainty in identifying dogs which may attack humans or livestock.

“You cannot enforce what you cannot trace,” Ms Coughlan said.

Ms Coughlan said it could cost dog owners as little as €30 to get their pets on such a database.

The council is to make this request to a taskforce on dogs which has been set up by the Department of Agriculture.

Independent councillor Frank Roche said he often walks in Doneraile Park and sees dogs classified as dangerous breeds let run around uncontrolled and they could easily come in contact with young families.

Fianna Fáil councillor Pat Hayes said the number of people treated in hospital emergency departments for dog bites was very high.

Labour councillor James Kennedy said there was plenty of legislation governing dogs, but not enough staff to carry out enforcement.

The council has nine dog wardens. Fine Gael councillor Kay Dawson said that was probably not enough for such a large county.

“A DNA database would improve the situation [regarding traceability]. It's sickening to see a farming family standing around the remains of 30 or 40 mauled sheep,” Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll said.

“There must be accountability. I’d like to see the DNA database,” Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley said.

Since 2016, it has been a legal requirement that all dogs have to be microchipped.

However, Mr Hayes said there was evidence gangs specialising in stealing valuable dogs are cutting the microchips out of them.

“How do we combat that?” Mr Hayes asked.

Assistant county council chief executive James Fogarty said having a DNA database “sounds like a great idea”, adding he hoped the laws on dogs would be strengthened.