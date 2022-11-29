'Heartbroken' brother says boy, 9, mauled by pitbull will 'never be the same again'

The brother of a nine-year-old boy who was savaged by a dog in Enniscorthy last weekend says he and his family will "never be the same again".

Alejandro Miszan was attacked by a pitbull as he played with some friends on a green area on the Old Forge Road estate in Enniscorthy on Sunday afternoon. The unmuzzled dog attack was stopped when neighbours who happened to be passing by intervened.

After the alarm was raised and emergency services arrived at the scene, the Alejandro was brought to the local GAA grounds where the Irish Coast Guard’s Rescue 117 helicopter airlifted him to Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin where he has since undergone two surgeries.

“We were told he will never be the same again”, Alejandro's brother Raul Miszan said this morning.

"His face is totally destroyed. His lip is gone.”

Raul explained that his younger brother does not know what happened. He said his brother's injuries also extend to his leg and stomach and he is not able to speak. “Hopefully, he will talk again," he said.

Mr Miszan said his entire family is in shock and devastated by what happened. He said Alejandro was a friendly child who was loved by everyone.

We’re in bits, we’re heartbroken.

Raul says he is staying at his brother’s bedside, but the remainder of the extended family are holding vigil outside the hospital and a GoFundMe account has been set up by a neighbour to help defray medical and accommodation costs.

He told RTÉ Radio that the neighbour who stopped and had hit the dog with a baseball bat during the attack was a hero.

“We’re just thankful that he’s alive and we thank the man who helped. He’s a hero.”

Mr Miszan added that his family wants to send a message to parents to be aware and to be careful of dogs. “We don’t want any other family to feel what we’re feeling now," he said.

If you wish to donate to Alejandro Miszan's family, you can do so via GoFundMe.