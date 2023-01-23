INMO calls for security review of all hospitals after killing of elderly man in Cork

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called for a full security audit of all hospitals following the death of an 89-year-old widower after he was assaulted by a fellow patient at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork city on Sunday.

INMO general secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said that their "thoughts and sympathies" are with the families at the centre of the "tragic incident" at the hospital.

“We have been offering our union’s full support to members in the Mercy and will continue to do so," she said.

"In light of this awful incident, the INMO is once again repeating our call for a full review and audit of security systems and protocols in Irish hospitals.

"We haven’t had a security audit of our hospitals since 2016, it is time now for the HSE to complete a full audit of what measures are in place in each hospital.”

The pensioner who died following the violent assault at MUH has been named locally locally as Matthew Healy, a retired farmer from Berrings in Co Cork.

Mr Healy retired about 16 years ago and was described locally as a gentle and pleasant man. His wife Delia passed away in early January.

The incident occurred in a six-bed general ward at the hospital at about 5.30am on Sunday.

Mr Healy was assaulted with a walking frame. A male nurse who intervened in a bid to stop the assault incurred minor injuries.

Matthew Healy was described as a gentleman.

The Armed Support Unit arrived at the scene and arrested a male patient.

It is understood neither the patient nor Mr Healy were known to each other prior to hospitalisation.

A 32-year-old man remains in custody at Bridewell Garda Station in Cork city centre. He will have to be charged or released without charge later today.

The man in custody is from Churchfield on the northside of Cork city.

Mr Healy was pronounced dead at the scene. The area where the assault took place was cordoned off to facilitate a full forensic and technical examination by gardaí.

An autopsy was carried out by assistant State pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster. The results were not released for operational reasons.

The hospital is providing counselling services to patients and staff affected by the incident. Patients who saw the attack unfold have been moved to another ward. A full probe has been launched into the incident.

A senior investigating Garda team has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Bridewell Garda Station. A family liaison officer has also been appointed.

Mr Healy is survived by his two adult sons and a daughter. He also had eight grandchildren. Matthew and Delia Healy previously lost a daughter in a drowning incident many years ago.

A Garda entering the Mercy Hospital where an elderly man was attacked on a ward and subsequently died. The Armed Support Unit arrested a male patient. Picture: Dan Linehan

Local Fianna Fáil councillor, Michael Looney, told the Opinion Line on Cork's 96FM that Matthew Healy was deeply respected in the local community of Berrings.

"The photograph (released by the family) reflected everything he is. A gentleman. He lost his wife less than three weeks ago. He was well rooted in Berrings. He could be the third or fourth generation there.

"He was a regular morning mass goer. Himself and Delia. They would always go down for the paper and a chat. They were a private family. Highly respected.

When you go into hospital you think you are safe. You would never think you would come out deceased after being attacked. It is hard to get your head around it.

Mr Looney said it was an "untimely death for one of the old greats".

"He had a lovely potato run on Saturday mornings and he would go house to house with a word for everyone.

"He was spot-on on time and rigid to his duty. He was a real gent and it is hard to come to terms with it.

I am here in Berrings 40 years and I think he (Matthew) was the first person to welcome me to Berrings and I will never forget him for it because I was a stranger coming in.

"He was the same gentleman from the day I met him to the day he was deceased. I wish to confirm my condolences to the family from myself and behalf of the people of Berrings as well."

MUH also issued a statement in which it said it was "saddened and shocked at the tragic and unexpected death of an elderly patient in an incident in the hospital today".

The hospital has also expressed their "deepest condolences" to the family, relatives, and friends of the deceased".