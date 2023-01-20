Conservation works help preserve remains of Cork church burnt down by Cromwellian forces

The remains of a medieval North Cork church burned to the ground by Cromwellian forces almost 400 years ago have been uncovered and restored by a team of archaeologists and conservation engineers.

The parish church in the village of Dromtarriff had been in use up until 1651, when it was destroyed during the battle of the Battle of Knocknaclashy, also known as the Battle of Knockbrack, at the tail end of the Eleven Years War.

Some two dozen civilians had fled the fighting across the River Blackwater and sought refuge in the church. However, when forces commanded by Roger Boyle, the first earl of Orrery arrived in the area they set the church alight, killing all inside.

Evidence of the blaze can still be found on the shattered stonework of the church to this day.

Now, following two years of work overseen by Cork County Council’s Kanturk Mallow Municipal District, many of the remaining structures of the church and its surrounding graveyard have been restored.

The church and surrounding cemetery in Dromtarriff in North Cork. Picture: Sean Jefferies Photography

Those involved spent months removing undergrowth from remains on the church grounds.

Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins said the team had helped to secure the landmark's future "for the benefit of the local community, visitors to the area and history enthusiasts even further afield”.

“The works on Dromtarriff church were carried out by an excellent team overseen by the council’s heritage unit," he said.

"I would like to commend the entire team who worked so diligently to safeguard this historic site."

Work on the church in Dromtarriff was financed by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage's Community Monuments Fund.

Established in 2021, the fund helps the owners and custodians of archaeological monuments to repair, restore and preserve them, and to promote them as places of interest.

This year, it is estimated the CMF will support 120 such projects countrywide.

Chief executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said the fund had already helped conserve several sites across the county.

"I would encourage communities who wish to carry out works to conserve, maintain and safeguard local monuments and historic sites such as Dromtarriff to consider an application to this year’s fund," he said.