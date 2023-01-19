Garda assaulted at Fermoy anti-refugee protest

Video footage of the assault on the plainclothes garda member was circulated on social media
Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 21:54
Liz Dunphy

A garda has been assaulted at a small anti-refugee protest in Fermoy.

Video footage of the assault on the plainclothes garda member was circulated on social media on Thursday night.

A garda statement said: “Gardaí in Fermoy are investigating an assault on a member of An Garda Síochána, that occurred on Oliver Plunket Hill, Fermoy, at approximately 6pm.

“Medical treatment was not required by the Garda. No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”

A video showed an anti-refugee protestor aggressively questioning the garda before another person appeared the strike the garda in the face. 

There have been small but recurring protests in Fermoy in recent weeks after some 63 International Protection applicants, including 24 children, were moved into a local convent building. 

Larger rallies have also been held in Fermoy in support of refugees, welcoming them to the area.

Inquest into four-month-old baby girl's mauling by jealous pet hears of dangers of dogs

