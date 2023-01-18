Kerry teen who climbed Carrauntoohil 100 times has her sights set on higher peaks

14-year-old Orlaith Kelly made headlines earlier this week after climbing Carrauntoohil for the 100th time.

Now, the Kerry teen has her sights set on Scotland’s Buachaille Etive Mór which she’ll be climbing with her Dad, Piaras Kelly, next month.

“Last year, me and Dad climbed Ben Nevis but this time, Buachaille Etive Mór is the mountain we’re planning on doing, it is about the height of Carrauntoohil, it’s an amazing peak,” she said.

But it doesn’t stop there, as there are mountains in the Alps, Norway, and Scotland that also tickle her fancy.

Nepal’s Mount Everest however, does not appeal to her.

She said: “There’s loads of really difficult routes in Scotland, so I’ll definitely try those first.

“I’m not really keen on doing Everest, it wouldn’t be for me, it’s too commercial in my opinion, and I wouldn’t really be into that.”

Orlaith and Piaras Kelly climbing Carrauntoohil.

Orlaith has been hiking since she was about four years of age and says that the outdoors and forest walks have always been a passion of hers.

“It’s very rewarding, hiking is a beautiful sport and I’m just not really into ball games.

“I love getting out, meeting new people, doing different routes and the views, when you get them, can be amazing,” she said.

Orlaith’s Dad, Piaras, runs Kerry Climbing, a family-run guiding company, and Orlaith has been accompanying him on guides up and down Carrauntoohil for years.

He said: “You’ve got to appreciate it, it’s very special, myself and Orlaith up there on our own in the snow.

It’s a very special bonding experience between a father and a daughter.”

Whilst being very proud of Orlaith for summiting the tallest mountain in Ireland for the 100th time, he is more impressed with the skills she has picked up along the way.

“I’m more proud of the experience that she’s gained from those 100 times. You’ve got to appreciate that it’s not just 100 times up and down Carrauntoohil via the same route, it’s doing it in a vast array of different weather conditions, on different days, maybe days where she’s not feeling as good or days where she’s getting over something.

“I’m also very proud of the social skills that she’s gained from just meeting people, telling them about geography and answering their questions, looking after their welfare.

“In short, we’re very proud of what that 100 times marks, the experience and the confidence that she’s gained along with that,” he said.

Orlaith Kelly, 14, on her journey up Carrauntoohil for the 100th time.

Orlaith first climbed Carrauntoohil when she was only 9 years of age. Speaking about her own relationship with the mountain, she said:

It’s a beautiful place, I’ve grown up around it, I’ve been able to see it on my doorstep for the last ten years.

Reaching its peak 100 times though, wasn’t something Orlaith had planned. It just panned out that way.

“It was never really a goal. Just from going up on guides with Dad and doing my own thing, I realised I was getting close to it.

“Then I said: ‘Let’s make this a goal, I’m going to try to achieve this,’” she said.

However, according to Orlaith, hiking among people her age is “not a very common thing”.

“There’s one or two that will do Carrauntoohil every now and then, but not to the extent that I am,” she said.

Her Dad went on to highlight the importance of promoting other activities outside team sports such as basketball and GAA.

In Ireland, I think if you’re not playing basketball at a high level or Gaelic football or whatever, you are not left by the wayside, but everything seems less important.

“So I suppose it’s about inspiring kids who aren’t into sports or team games. There is other stuff and all that other stuff is relevant and important, and that’s pretty cool,” Piaras said.

Roz Purcell, of Hike Life fame, was also super impressed with Orlaith’s centenary climb.

She publicly reached out to Orlaith on Instagram and said: “What a legend, the future of hiking is in safe/badass hands.”

According to Piaras, Orlaith is “a bit of a role model” even though “she doesn’t see it herself”.

But he says “Roz has always really promoted her and put her forward as that.” Ms Purcell has availed of Kerry Climbing’s guiding services before through some of her Hike Life events.

Orlaith Kelly with her Dad, Piaras and Mam, Catherine of Kerry Climbing.

Orlaith wants to follow in her Dad’s footsteps and is working towards becoming a guide herself.

She has even completed various navigation courses already.

However, Piaras and his wife Catherine don’t want to force this pathway on Orlaith.

She’s getting into an age where discos are coming along and make-up and boys and other things, so we are very conscious of letting her be a teenager too.

“We want her to enjoy it for the right reasons, because she wants to do it.

“Of course we’d like her to go on to do bigger things but that doesn’t mean climbing bigger mountains.

“We just want her to do whatever she’d like to do in the mountains for the enjoyment of it,” he said.

That being said, climbing Carrauntoohil has become somewhat of a family tradition for the Kellys and the sibling rivalry has set in.

Orlaith’s little brother Tiernan, climbed Carrauntoohil on his 6th birthday last summer.

According to Piaras: “He’s loving it, he’s aiming to try and beat Orlaith and already there’s competition going on.

“He wants to do 100 before he turns 8 the way he’s going!”