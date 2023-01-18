Avalanche warning issued for Kerry's MacGillycuddy Reeks

Avalanche warning issued for Kerry's MacGillycuddy Reeks

The MacGillycuddy Reeks are seen under snow as walkers in the winter sunshine in Killarney National Park. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 14:43
Eoin English and Sally Gorman

An avalanche warning has been issued for parts of Ireland’s highest mountain range.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) said while the MacGillycuddy Reeks in Kerry look spectacular after recent snowfalls, the conditions for climbing and walking are not good, with a risk of avalanche in certain places. 

In a statement, the rescue team warned of “a poorly bonded snowpack overlaying wet unfrozen ground”.

“This can create potentially dangerous conditions on popular winter routes such as the Step, Curve and Central gullies, and these are best avoided for now until thaw and freeze cycles consolidate the snow pack,” the team said.

“Winter mountaineering experience is essential for travelling safely in the hills in the current conditions.” 

It comes after several days of freezing temperatures and snowfall on higher grounds.

Experienced climbers, kitted out with crampons, ropes and ice-axes, have ascended Carrauntoohil in recent days to experience the near Alpine-like conditions which rarely occur here.

Treacherous conditions

Kerry Climbing, the guiding company and mountain activity provider for Carrauntoohil, endorsed the KMRT warning and said conditions in the Reeks are treacherous on several popular routes on Ireland's highest peak.

"We at Kerry Climbing can substantiate this (the KMRT warning) and wish to emphasise the dangers in relation to current weak layers in the snowpack," it said.

"The mountains may look fantastic but previous winter experience, sound decision-making throughout your journey, and a high level of competence are needed as well as correct equipment, knowledge of its use, and simple 'cop on'." 

While the cold snap is forecast to continue for another 24 to 48 hours, it is expected to turn milder over the weekend with temperatures rising to between seven and 11C.

