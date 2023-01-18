Mallow body discovery leads to calls for a 'trigger' system

The discovery of a man's body at a house in Mallow where it lay undiscovered for 20 years, has led to calls for a 'trigger system' where utility bills have not been paid or social welfare payments collected.

Fine Gael councillor, Liam Madden, made the call following the discovery of the body of Kerry native Tim O’Sullivan in a house on Beecher Street in Mallow last Friday.

The remains are believed to have been in the house for more than 20 years, with some food items in the property showing an expiry date from 2001. The house on Beecher Street was purchased in 1989 and Mr O’Sullivan lived there for a number of years.

His remains were identified on Tuesday afternoon through dental records. His absence was not highlighted over the past two decades, with neighbours believing he had returned to the UK, where he had lived for several years. Relatives were informed on Tuesday evening of his identity.

He was originally from the Cahirciveen area and was born in 1939. It is believed he was in his early 60s when he died. No foul play was involved in his death.

Mallow-based Cllr Madden said the circumstances of how Mr O’Sullivan was in the house for so long without being found is something that will have to be examined.

He said in future, situations where someone has not been collecting social welfare, paying their utilities or attending medical appointments, for example, should “trigger something”. He pointed out that it is not known when the house was boarded up and why his remains were not discovered when that occurred.

“That question has not been answered either and who did board it up?” he asked. Cllr Madden said it is now important that Mr O’Sullivan is given a “decent burial” following his identification. He said similar incidents have occurred in other areas of the country in recent years, which is of concern.

No funeral arrangements have been published for Mr O’Sullivan. The discovery was made by Cork County Council staff when they went to the property last Friday. The house had been privately owned and the council is in the process of acquiring it through Compulsory Purchase Order.