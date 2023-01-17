Remains of man found in Mallow house identified as Kerry native

The man found in a house in north Cork on Friday has been identified as a Kerry man who had moved to the property after returning from the UK.
Tim O’Sullivan was a native of south Kerry and had lived for many years in the UK before moving back to Ireland to live in Mallow. The house on Beecher Street was purchased in 1989.
This evening, members of his family in Kerry were notified of his death after he was positively identified with the help of dental and DNA records.
Items of food in the house with expiration dates in 2001 show that the man lay dead in the house for more than 20 years, despite his house being located on a busy street in Mallow, close to a pub and shop, and nestled in a terrace.
It is believed he was in his early 60s at the time of his death.
A garda spokesman confirmed that the man has been identified this afternoon and that members of his family have been updated about the discovery.