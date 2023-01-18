Another national ice warning on the way as freezing conditions continue

Another national ice warning on the way as freezing conditions continue

A picturesque setting in the snow at the Cork-Kerry county bounds taken yesterday. Photo: Denis Minihane

Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 10:57
Rebecca Laffan

Another national ice warning is on the way after most counties in Ireland came out of a status yellow snow and ice warning on Wednesday.

Met Éireann has issued a fresh status yellow warning which will come into effect at 7pm this evening, bringing "icy stretches leading to hazardous travelling conditions".

"Wintry showers continuing. Freezing rain possible in the southwest. Freezing fog patches," reads the warning, which is in place until midday tomorrow. 

Some schools in West Cork have opened a couple of hours later than usual or closed entirely due to the snowfall.

In Bantry, most schools opened around 11am, while Skibbereen Community School will be doing classes online today as well as Mount St Michael in Rosscarbery. 

"Cold this morning with widespread frost and ice and lying snow in some places," reads today's forecast.

"Today there will be sunny spells and scattered showers of rain, sleet and snow, heaviest and most frequent in the north and west." 

It was added that "isolated hail and thunder is possible too", though by evening, the showers will be isolated and mainly in Ulster. 

"Highest temperatures of 2C to 6C in a moderate to fresh west to northwest wind."

Very cold tonight, "with frost and icy stretches developing in many areas, leading to hazardous conditions". 

"There will be clear spells and scattered wintry showers in Ulster and north Leinster but it will become cloudy elsewhere, with outbreaks of rain and sleet developing overnight in Connacht and Munster. 

"Lowest temperatures of -4C to -1C, colder locally in Ulster and the north midlands. Patches of freezing fog will develop in light and variable winds."

It comes as a weather advisory for the country has been in place since last Friday, warning of freezing conditions until this Friday.

"Staying cold until Friday with sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths. Some showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected with the potential for freezing fog."

Read More

How to drive safely and protect your car during a cold snap

More in this section

Garda Cyclist in serious condition following collision with lorry
Euromillions jackpot 'It doesn't feel real': Cavan EuroMillions Plus winner to look after family with jackpot
Kerry v Cork - McGrath Cup Final Personal injury claims cost GAA €15m in five years
#WeatherPlace: MunsterOrganisation: Met Éireann
Garda stock

Gardaí renew appeal for information on Tallaght collision which killed man, 23

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.245 s