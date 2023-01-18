Another national ice warning on the way as freezing conditions continue

Another national ice warning is on the way after most counties in Ireland came out of a status yellow snow and ice warning on Wednesday.

Met Éireann has issued a fresh status yellow warning which will come into effect at 7pm this evening, bringing "icy stretches leading to hazardous travelling conditions".

"Wintry showers continuing. Freezing rain possible in the southwest. Freezing fog patches," reads the warning, which is in place until midday tomorrow.

Some schools in West Cork have opened a couple of hours later than usual or closed entirely due to the snowfall.

In Bantry, most schools opened around 11am, while Skibbereen Community School will be doing classes online today as well as Mount St Michael in Rosscarbery.

"Cold this morning with widespread frost and ice and lying snow in some places," reads today's forecast.

"Today there will be sunny spells and scattered showers of rain, sleet and snow, heaviest and most frequent in the north and west."

It was added that "isolated hail and thunder is possible too", though by evening, the showers will be isolated and mainly in Ulster.

➡️ Wednesday Morning's Weather ⬅️



Chilly with temperatures of -3 to +1°C 🥶



Some lying snow in places, causing hazardous driving conditions ❄️⚠️



There will be a mix of sunny spells & scattered wintry showers, frequent in the N & W 🌨️🌦️



More here 👇https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/vFIKEZC1yp — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 17, 2023

"Highest temperatures of 2C to 6C in a moderate to fresh west to northwest wind."

Very cold tonight, "with frost and icy stretches developing in many areas, leading to hazardous conditions".

"There will be clear spells and scattered wintry showers in Ulster and north Leinster but it will become cloudy elsewhere, with outbreaks of rain and sleet developing overnight in Connacht and Munster.

"Lowest temperatures of -4C to -1C, colder locally in Ulster and the north midlands. Patches of freezing fog will develop in light and variable winds."

It comes as a weather advisory for the country has been in place since last Friday, warning of freezing conditions until this Friday.

"Staying cold until Friday with sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths. Some showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected with the potential for freezing fog."