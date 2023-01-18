Man who died following workplace accident at Irish Water site in Kerry named locally

Haulier Patrick O'Toole from Carlow died at Cork University Hospital on Wednesday following the incident in Killarney on Monday. He had been working at the site on behalf of an Irish Water contractor 
Man who died following workplace accident at Irish Water site in Kerry named locally

Mr O’Toole, a father-of-one in his 50s, died while at an Irish Water facility. He had been working at the site on behalf of an Irish Water contractor.

Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 14:06
Sarah Slater

A Carlow man who died in a workplace accident in Kerry earlier this week has been named as Patrick O'Toole, a father-of-one.

The haulier from Shangarry in Myshall, Co Carlow, died at Cork University Hospital on Wednesday following the incident in Killarney on Monday.

Mr O’Toole, a father-of-one in his 50s, died while at an Uisce Éireann (Irish Water) facility. He had been working at the site on behalf of an Irish Water contractor.

The incident took place on Monday at about 8am and a Health and Safety Authority (HSA) investigation into the incident is under way.

A HSA spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: "I can confirm the HSA are aware of this incident and have launched an investigation, as such there is no further information available at this time".

The father-of-one from Shangarry, Myshall, Co Carlow, is survived by his daughter Olivia, mother Maureen, sisters Marion, Cathryn, Hazel and Annamarie, along with brothers Michael and James.

Mr O’Toole will be laid to rest following Requiem Mass at 11am in The Church of The Holy Cross Myshall in nearby Lismaconly Cemetery.

An Irish Water spokesperson said: "It is with deep regret and sadness that Uisce Éireann confirms that a man working on behalf of our contractor who was attending a water infrastructure construction site in Co Kerry has passed away, following a workplace accident on Monday, January 16.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, work colleagues and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time."

Irish Water is liaising with the HSA and relevant authorities in relation to this incident.

Read More

High Court dismisses Enoch Burke's application to halt disciplinary process against him

More in this section

Tents for refugees in sub-zero conditions 'do not meet Ireland's international obligations' Tents for refugees in sub-zero conditions 'do not meet Ireland's international obligations'
€500k EuroMillions ticket bought in Midleton shop €500k EuroMillions ticket bought in Midleton shop
Pit bulls, alsations, and rottweilers seized in Co Limerick Pit bulls, alsations, and rottweilers seized in Co Limerick
Place: KerryPlace: CarlowOrganisation: Irish Water
Man who died following workplace accident at Irish Water site in Kerry named locally

Avalanche warning issued for Kerry's MacGillycuddy Reeks

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.232 s