Man who died following workplace accident at Irish Water site in Kerry named locally

A Carlow man who died in a workplace accident in Kerry earlier this week has been named as Patrick O'Toole, a father-of-one.

The haulier from Shangarry in Myshall, Co Carlow, died at Cork University Hospital on Wednesday following the incident in Killarney on Monday.

Mr O’Toole, a father-of-one in his 50s, died while at an Uisce Éireann (Irish Water) facility. He had been working at the site on behalf of an Irish Water contractor.

The incident took place on Monday at about 8am and a Health and Safety Authority (HSA) investigation into the incident is under way.

A HSA spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: "I can confirm the HSA are aware of this incident and have launched an investigation, as such there is no further information available at this time".

The father-of-one from Shangarry, Myshall, Co Carlow, is survived by his daughter Olivia, mother Maureen, sisters Marion, Cathryn, Hazel and Annamarie, along with brothers Michael and James.

Mr O’Toole will be laid to rest following Requiem Mass at 11am in The Church of The Holy Cross Myshall in nearby Lismaconly Cemetery.

An Irish Water spokesperson said: "It is with deep regret and sadness that Uisce Éireann confirms that a man working on behalf of our contractor who was attending a water infrastructure construction site in Co Kerry has passed away, following a workplace accident on Monday, January 16.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, work colleagues and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time."

Irish Water is liaising with the HSA and relevant authorities in relation to this incident.