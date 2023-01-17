Investigation after man dies following workplace accident at Irish Water site in Kerry

A man has died in a workplace accident in an Uisce Éireann (Irish Water) facility in Killarney, Co Kerry.

The man had been working at the site on behalf of an Irish Water contractor.

The incident took place yesterday and a Health and Safety Authority (HSA) investigation into the incident is underway.

An Irish Water spokesman said: "It is with deep regret and sadness that Uisce Éireann confirms that a man working on behalf of our contractor who was attending a water infrastructure construction site in Co Kerry has passed away, following a workplace accident on Monday, January 16.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, work colleagues and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time."

Irish Water is liaising with the HSA and relevant authorities in relation to this incident, it was added.

"We can’t make any further comment at this time."

A HSA spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: "I can confirm the HSA are aware of this incident and have launched an investigation, as such there is no further information available at this time".