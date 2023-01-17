Investigation after man dies following workplace accident at Irish Water site in Kerry

The incident took place on Monday and a Health and Safety Authority investigation into the incident is underway
Investigation after man dies following workplace accident at Irish Water site in Kerry

Irish Water is liaising with the HSA and relevant authorities in relation to this incident.

Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 13:16
Rebecca Laffan

A man has died in a workplace accident in an Uisce Éireann (Irish Water) facility in Killarney, Co Kerry.

The man had been working at the site on behalf of an Irish Water contractor.

The incident took place yesterday and a Health and Safety Authority (HSA) investigation into the incident is underway.

An Irish Water spokesman said: "It is with deep regret and sadness that Uisce Éireann confirms that a man working on behalf of our contractor who was attending a water infrastructure construction site in Co Kerry has passed away, following a workplace accident on Monday, January 16.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, work colleagues and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time."

Irish Water is liaising with the HSA and relevant authorities in relation to this incident, it was added.

"We can’t make any further comment at this time."

A HSA spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: "I can confirm the HSA are aware of this incident and have launched an investigation, as such there is no further information available at this time".

More in this section

Gardaí will struggle to identify body of man found in Mallow house Gardaí will struggle to identify body of man found in Mallow house
'It's pandemonium': Young Scientist winners get heroes' welcome in Tipperary 'It's pandemonium': Young Scientist winners get heroes' welcome in Tipperary
Man rescued after suffering serious injury in cliff fall near Cobh Man rescued after suffering serious injury in cliff fall near Cobh
<p> Panto dame Declan Mangan: 'I do love the camaraderie and the adulation we get from the crowd.' Picture: Don MacMonagle</p>

Oh yes he is! Longest-serving panto Dame started run in 1958

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s