Man rescued after suffering serious injury in cliff fall near Cobh

A man with a serious leg injury was rescued by the Crosshaven RNLI lifeboat after falling on cliffs near Cobh in Co Cork on Sunday.
The young man was treated at the cliffs by paramedics from the National Ambulance Service and by the Fire Department. However, they were unable to move him from where he had fallen.
A call went out at 3.35 in the afternoon for the RNLI volunteers to launch the lifeboat and transfer the injured man to safety.
The crew were able to beach the lifeboat near the cliffs east of the Pilot station at Cobh.
The crew then “took on board the stretchered patient along with two paramedics” and transferred them all to Kennedy Quay, an RNLI spokesman said.
At that point, the fire service became involved again and helped with transferring the young man into an ambulance.
The spokesman praised the “good inter-agency cooperation” by the three emergency services involved throughout the rescue.
“The lifeboat returned to station and was refuelled, washed down and declared ready for service at 5.10pm,” he said on Saturday evening.
The lifeboat crew included Ian Venner, Alan Venner, James Fegan and Caoimhe Foster and launch crew comprising Kline Penefather, Conor Barry, Jeff Lacerda, Jennifer Grey, Jonny Bermingham and Kevin Mccarthy.