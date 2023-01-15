Ukrainians in rural East Cork centre have to walk along 'dangerous' road

Ukrainians based in East Cork are facing road safety issues in an isolated area, councillors have warned.

Green councillor Liam Quaide and Fine Gael councillor Michael Hegarty told a meeting of the East Cork Municipal District Council they're concerned about Ukrainians living at Trabolgan because the bus service is inadequate and, as they don’t have their own transport, they are forced to walk alongside a very dangerous road.

Both emphasised they’re also concerned about some locals having to do the same.

Mr Quaide asked the council to seek funding for the development of a segregated pathway/cycleway linking Trabolgan, where the refugees are staying, to Whitegate which would address the current dangers on the road.

“It’s quite a pretty route but is quite dangerous," Mr Quaide said.

It’s a barrier to active travel, especially for children going to school.

"There are a lot of Ukrainians living in the area who don’t have cars and it’s dangerous for them,” he said.

Mr Hegarty said it is expected that more Ukrainians will be housed in Trabolgan soon and their safety and that of others living in the area had to be addressed.

He said Bus Éireann must increase the frequency of its services in the area:

It’s a totally inadequate situation. There are elderly people being left at the side of the road. This is totally unacceptable.

Dave Clarke, the senior council engineer for the region, said as the Trabolgan – Whitegate road is an “inter-urban route” it comes under the direction of TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) and he would write to them in relation to the councillors’ request for the creation of a segregated pathway/cycleway alongside it.

Sinn Féin councillor Danielle Twomey maintained there are problems with the inadequacy of Bus Éireann services all over East Cork, while Independent councillor Mary Linehan-Foley said people are regularly being left behind in Youghal and Midleton because the peak-time services to Cork are full.

Councillors have previously asked Bus Éireann officials to attend a council meeting but this has yet to happen.