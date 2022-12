A mother whose 17-year-old son took his own life has demanded urgent changes in children’s mental health services, saying little has changed since she lost her child eight years ago.

Elaine Clear’s call comes as an independent audit into prescribing practices at Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) nationally has still not been published.

Ms Clear and her son Rory spoke to the 'Irish Examiner' for an article published today about the pain the family still feels at the loss of her son Dan Hogan in the run-up to Christmas, a time usually for family celebrations.

“My 17-year-old son died by suicide three weeks after discharge from involuntary admission,” she said. “He wrote about his trauma there and how it destroyed any hope of a normal life.

Needless to say the fallout for us, his family, has left us with deep, deep hurt and anger at that system. Life will never be the same again.

The inquest jury recommended in 2016 that parents be allowed stay overnight when appropriate in mental health facilities.

“The new Children’s Hospital in St James’s has rooms for parents of physically ill children. Why are our young people with mental illnesses not treated equally?” Ms Clear asked.

The late Dan Hogan pictured in happier times after a rugby match with his school team at St Mary's. Picture supplied by Dan's family

“Incorporating parents or close relatives in the care of young people is the humane way to treat all our children. Someone they love, that they trust in a time when they are at their most traumatised and vulnerable.”

A spokesperson for the unit her son was treated at in Dublin said: “While we cannot comment on individual cases, a visitor’s room is provided on-site.”

Parents with children attending all Camhs units were shocked earlier this year to hear of serious prescribing problems at one service in South Kerry.

Following 35 recommendations from the Maskey Review, the HSE commissioned independent national audits on issues raised.

Reading the stories of what those families experienced was distressing for Ms Clear.

“I am so sad and angry that my gorgeous boy was subjected to all that inadequacy. He sought so hard to overcome his anxiety and now I see what we were up against,” she said.

Elaine Clear and her son Rory Hogan. The family are questioning the care that Dan Hogan received from the Camhs service. Picture: Moya Nolan

“The 35 recommendations are totally inadequate to the problem with Camhs. There would need to be a much deeper root and branch review of Camhs before any trust could be re-established.”

Speaking before Christmas, a HSE spokeswoman said: “An independently chaired expert team has been established to conduct an audit of prescribing practice in Camhs, which is administratively supported by the HSE’s National Centre for Clinical Audit and HSE Community Operations.

“This national audit commenced July 2022 and a report summarising findings is expected by the end of this year.”

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the HSE said: "Due to the volume and complexity of the work, the publication of the report has been delayed. We now expect the report will be published by the end of February."