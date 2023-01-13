Tipperary students win BT Young Scientist 2023

The study looked at the impacts of secondary school on students’ mental, physical, and social well-being.
Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 18:08
Jack White

Out of 550 projects and over 1,100 participating students, it was Shane O'Connor and Liam Carew from The Abbey School in Tipperary that took home the winning prize at the 59th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

The study, which fell under Social and Behavioural Sciences, assessed the Impact of Second-Level Education on key Aspects of Adolescent Life and Development.

Along with their trophy, Mr Carew and Mr O’Connor will receive a cheque worth €7,500 as well as the chance to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists.

Social issues were at the forefront of the night with several awards being given to students in Cork, Limerick, and Clare.

Students from Bandon Grammar and Kinsale Community school, Mary Immaculate Secondary School in Clare as well as Coláiste Nano Nagle in Limerick won numerous awards.

Leah Nolan from Loreto Secondary School in Cork won two awards including Intermediate first place for her project entitled "Vaping under the influence” which investigated the impact of social media on adolescent attitudes towards vaping.

Elma Pallone from Kinsale Community School received first place in the Junior Individual awards for her project on trawling and the environmental impact of consuming fish while students Eoin O’Keefe from Colaiste Treasa in Cork won an award for his project examining the experiences and effects of overtraining in young athletes.

Tipperary schoolgirl to mount autism campaign from inside Leinster House

