Man, 30s, charged in connection with handling property stolen from Kerry

The tracker and tanker was stolen from a premises in the Currow area of Farranfore on Sunday, January 8
Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 12:45
Mairead Sheehy

A man has been charged in connection with the handling of property stolen from an address in Co Kerry.

The tracker and tanker was stolen from a premises in the Currow area of Farranfore on Sunday, January 8.

Gardaí and PSNI officers conducted a joint investigation resulting in the recovery of the stolen vehicle in Armagh Town.

The man, aged in his 30s, is expected to appear in court in Armagh on Tuesday, January 31.

Investigations into this incident remains ongoing and gardaí continue to liaise with PSNI officers.

