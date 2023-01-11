Family whose home was destroyed by lightning 'overwhelmed' by community response

A Kerry family whose home was completely destroyed by a freak lightening strike say they are "overwhelmed" by the generous response from the local community to a fundraiser established by friends and neighbours.

The Fenton-Toms — Joe, Marie, and their four children Ciara, Niamh, Niall, and Aoife — lost all of their possessions when the “freak of nature” strike hit their home in Muingaphuca, Caragh lake at 2.19am on Sunday. The family are now homeless.

Lyn Fenton, a neighbour and cousin of the family, told Radio Kerry during an appeal that the house was completely destroyed, and everything in it needs to be replaced — including clothes, underwear, and shoes.

Baby boxes, baby photos, and everything was destroyed. It’s just devastating for them. And I am devastated for them.

She said she and her husband heard a very loud bang on Sunday morning and shortly afterwards received a call that their neighbours’ house was on fire.

“The speed at which it went up was very very frightening and very, very scary,” Lyn said.

The family were sleeping upstairs when they were awoken by the bang but managed to escape. Two family members, Joe Toms and his 20-year-old son Niall Fenton-Tom required hospital treatment, but have since been released.

Costly damages

The cost of replacing the house will be far more than what the family expected, and they have now discovered they are underinsured for the basic building by €75,000.

To date, more than €25,000 has been pledged to a GoFundMe page for the family, and hundreds of messages of support received.

Mayor of Kerry, and local Fianna Fáil Councillor John Francis Flynn said there was a great community around Caragh Lake and they were rallying around. However he appealed to the whole of the county to donate if possible.

“I would ask and encourage everyone to donate something, €5, €10, or whatever no matter how small. The basic things are all missing.

"The community have rallied around the family but is going to have a very difficult time going forward, mentally and emotionally and everything else,” Mr Flynn said.