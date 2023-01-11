Filming for Second World War biopic under way in Cork City

God’s Spy Productions are currently filming at St Fin Barre's Cathedral this Wednesday
St Fin Barre's Cathedral, Cork, where filming for a Second World War biopic is taking place. Picture: Denis Minihane

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 14:47
Jess Casey

Filming for a Second World War biopic is currently under way in Cork City today, with production taking place across Munster this week.

God’s Spy Productions are currently filming at St Fin Barre's Cathedral this Wednesday.

It comes after the film’s production crew spent two days filming in Co Limerick.

It is understood the upcoming film centres on the true-life story of pastor-turned-spy Dietrich Bonhoeffer during the war, and was written by Todd Komarnicki.

The American playwright’s work includes Sully, directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Tom Hanks.

This week, the crew shot scenes in Co Limerick, basing their extras, make-up, and catering in the village of Kilfinane.

It is understood filming is expected to move on to Cahir, in Tipperary, later in the week.

