EPA finds issues with Fermoy water supply

The public water supply to the north Cork town of Fermoy could be at risk and placed on a list of water treatment plants needing corrective action, according to the State environmental watchdog.

The Environmental Protection Agency has warned Irish Water that Fermoy’s water treatment plant could be placed on its Remedial Action List which would require the utility to complete an action programme to address problems with the supply.

It follows an audit by EPA inspectors carried out on the facility last November to check if it was providing clean and wholesome water to households and businesses.

While the audit found the plant was producing satisfactory supplies on the day of the audit, inspectors found there was no treatment barrier in place to prevent cryptosporidium – a potentially dangerous microscopic parasite that can cause gastroenteritis – entering the supply.

Cryptosporidium had been detected in the public water supply in Fermoy in November last year.

The EPA noted that all further samples taken as part of a new monthly monitoring programme to date have been clear.

The public water supply in Fermoy provides drinking water to a population of around 8,500.

The EPA said the abstraction source of the water supply, on the south bank of the River Blackwater at Deepark, is not adequately protected against contamination.

The audit found that Cork County Council could not confirm when landowners in the area around the abstraction source were written to in relation to the presence of a drinking water supply in proximity to their lands and to remind them of their statutory obligations to protect groundwater from nutrient pollution from agricultural sources.

It also noted that suitable alarm settings are not in place to alert operators to deteriorating water quality or the failure of a critical treatment process because of problems with an ammonia monitor.

The EPA has recommended that Irish Water should install a suitable barrier against cryptosporidium and an ammonia monitor with an alarm.

It also called on Irish Water to liaise with Cork County Council to confirm relevant landowners were contacted about setback distances from the sources of the supply for the prevention of water pollution.

The EPA is also requiring Irish Water to submit a report on how it is dealing with the issues of concern identified during the audit.

Separate reports on public water supplies in Newmarket and Doneraile found their treatment plants were operating satisfactorily but no barriers were in place to prevent cryptosporidium entering the supplies.